Goldberg Regrets Using His Hand to Smash Window In WCW

Goldberg infamously injured himself smashing a car window back in the WCW era, and he says it’s one of his wrestling regrets. The moment went down on the December 23rd, 1999 episode of WCW Thunder and saw the now-WWE Hall of Famer slam his forearm into an nWo limo window, which resulted in an artery in his hand being slashed open and put him on the shelf for much of 2000. Goldberg went to that moment first when he was asked about regrets from his career in an appearance on The Ariel Helwani show.

“Yeah,” he began (per Fightful). “I wish I would have picked up the sledgehammer walking out the door at WCW to smash the limousine instead of using my hand. I wish I would have let [Chris] Jericho have a program with me before I did. I wish I would have done a lot of things differently.”

He continued, “Nobody is perfect. You live your life and live with the trials and tribulations and try to be a better person and learn from it all. I would have changed a lot, there is no question about it.”

The limo moment resulted in 199 stitches to Goldberg’s arm and killed any chance for Goldberg to get revenge on the nWo over their constant actions to prevent his winning back the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. It was one of several things that contributed to WCW’s continued decline in 2000 before it was ultimately shuttered and sold to WWE.