Goldberg Provides An Update on His Training, Says He’s Injury-Free

During the latest edition of his Carcast podcast (via Fightful), Goldberg gave an update on his training and health as he prepares for his final match some time this year. Goldberg has already confirmed he was signed to have one more match in WWE this year, which will be his last ever.

He said: “I feel a little bit better, I’ve gained a little bit of weight man. Done a little kickboxing on the weekends. I’m getting there man, I’ve got a little bit of time left. Slowly but surely, Rome wasn’t built in a day.“