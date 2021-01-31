Goldberg Weighs In On Fan Criticism Of Him Beating The Fiend For the WWE Universal Title

Goldberg’s WWE Universal Championship win over The Fiend was controversial among fans, and Goldberg recently discussed the reaction to the match during his interview with Ryan Satin for FOX Sports. Goldberg beat The Fiend at WWE Super Showdown last year to win the title, which he ended up losing to Braun Strowman a little over a month later at WrestleMania 36. You can check out highlights from the discussion below:

On criticism of his winning the WWE Universal Title from The Fiend: “You know, again, at the end of the day, Ryan, I do a job, right? I’m asked to go out and perform and I don’t pass judgment on it. I don’t worry about a finish. I don’t worry about who’s winning. I don’t worry about who’s losing. At the end of the day I’m there to provide a service and I do it with a smile on my face either way. And I’m not a booker. I don’t make the decisions. I really don’t. I just come in and provide “that guy” and the only thing I can do in a situation like that is be the best package that they remember.”

On if he had any hesitation about the idea: “Yeah, there’s no question I always have a feeling. I’m a psychology major, man. I have an opinion about everything and it’s when to vocalize it and when not to. It’s when to elocute your feelings and when not to. It’s when are you out of place, when is it not your job to voice an opinion. I’m a soldier. I’m not the general.”