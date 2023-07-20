Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club Shake Hands After AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd

The Golden Elite showed some respect to the Blackpool Combat Club after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Tonight’s show ended with the Blood & Guts match in which the Golden Elite beat their rival stable once PAC and then Konosuke Takeshita left the match.

In post-match video that you can see below, Omega got on the mic and delivered a promo to the crowd, talking about how he respects the BCC and teasing the return of Kota Ibushi to AEW at some point. You can see a transcript below: