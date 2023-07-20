wrestling / News
Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club Shake Hands After AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd
The Golden Elite showed some respect to the Blackpool Combat Club after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Tonight’s show ended with the Blood & Guts match in which the Golden Elite beat their rival stable once PAC and then Konosuke Takeshita left the match.
In post-match video that you can see below, Omega got on the mic and delivered a promo to the crowd, talking about how he respects the BCC and teasing the return of Kota Ibushi to AEW at some point. You can see a transcript below:
“I’ve bled, I’ve sweat, I’ve cried. I’ve been maimed. I’ve got scars that will never heal, but a wise man once said, ‘I can do this all day.’ If you don’t want this to end here, we can keep this thing going. But I think I speak on behalf of all of us, The Golden Elite respects you. You respect this business, you respect these fans. If you guys want, I’ll shorten my career, I’ll shorten my life to keep this fight alive. But I’m willing to stick my hand out and shake yours if you guys will let bygones be bygones. Because love you or hate you, Moxley, love you or hate you, Claudio, love you or hate your ugly ass [Yuta], I respect each and every one of you. I respect Bryan Danielson, who broke his arm for this company, who broke his arm for this business. I respect Ibushi, who flew for over 24 hours to make it here. I can’t let that effort be in vain. If you guys want to keep doing it, so help me god, I’ll keep doing it. But I’m gonna do it with a newfound respect for each and every one of you. I’m gonna stick my hand out, just this once, as a sign of respect because I respect the hell out of you guys.
“But one thing I do respect is that we will see Kota Ibushi again here in an AEW ring. As long as I am an active performer in professional wrestling, I’m gonna go wherever these guys go,” Omega said as he pointed to the rest of The Golden Elite.”
