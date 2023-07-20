wrestling / News
Golden Elite Defeat Team Blackpool Combat Club In AEW Blood & Guts
The Golden Elite were victorious over Team Blackpool Combat Club in the Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show was main evented by the nearly hour-long match, which saw Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, & The Young Bucks take on Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Konosuke Takeshita.
The match back and forth before turning against the BCC when PAC got in an argument with Claudio Castagnoli and walked off. As the Golden Elite took control, Don Callis called Takeshita out of the ring which led to a 5 – 3 advantage. Page then choked out Yuta with a chain to get the win.
Kenny Omega is off to a hot start thus far!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/uRDKVKnWgC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
Claudio Castagnoli seems unsure about PAC in this match.
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/jmsM1P2Uy5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
The Cowboy is here to even up the odds!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!#HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/TmUnyJnV2S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
Hangman is on fire in this match!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/i5VUU0jNK0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
Of course, Jon Moxley brings a fork to the ring!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/Gyey0kTeZw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
BROKEN GLASS!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/D4wkz6HrUL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
PAC & Claudio better stay focused in this match!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/6R4HVLS9YE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
So a BED OF NAILS just arrived into this match courtesy of Jon Moxley.
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/cUvImxrSZx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
Kenny Omega into the BED OF NAILS!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/nBMwULs03L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
THE FINAL MEMBER OF THE GOLDEN ELITE!!!
THE GOLDEN STAR KOTA IBUSHI!!!!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@ibushi_kota pic.twitter.com/pl01TXbHcd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
Ibushi faces Moxley in the middle of the ring!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/Rtjc5Qf3wb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
Matt Jackson with a series of Northern Lights Suplexes!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/lFIyQUwhFh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
PAC & Claudio aren't on the same page as PAC leaves the ring!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/d8v8oPfzK0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
Don Callis takes Takeshita out of the match!
Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @youngbucks | #HangmanPage | @ibushi_kota | @BASTARDPAC | @JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @ClaudioCSRO | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/TsGIE4wvvB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
The Snkrs app is dropping some wild options#AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts pic.twitter.com/aXP9Ax7AsK
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 20, 2023
