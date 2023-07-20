wrestling / News

Golden Elite Defeat Team Blackpool Combat Club In AEW Blood & Guts

July 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Kota Ibushi Jon Moxley Blood & Guts Image Credit: AEW

The Golden Elite were victorious over Team Blackpool Combat Club in the Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show was main evented by the nearly hour-long match, which saw Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, & The Young Bucks take on Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Konosuke Takeshita.

The match back and forth before turning against the BCC when PAC got in an argument with Claudio Castagnoli and walked off. As the Golden Elite took control, Don Callis called Takeshita out of the ring which led to a 5 – 3 advantage. Page then choked out Yuta with a chain to get the win.

AEW Blood and Guts, Jeremy Thomas

