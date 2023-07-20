Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.19.23  

BLOOD AND GUTS!!!!

So last night, I was playin some Call of Duty when I saw someone, just as the match was about to end, type in the game chat, “411mania!!! LOL!” To that person, I want you to know that you were seen, and I appreciate the shoutout! lol.

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

The music of Jungle Boy hits, and there is a definitive minimization of waving arms in the crowd. Commentary wonders where JB is at as we get a bit of the first verse before everything goes black.

Cue a video package where Jack Perry is burying someone in the desert. We only see the boot wearing person being dragged into the grave. A limo pulls up, and Perry looks out into the desert before getting in. The limo drives away.

We head back to the arena, and Beethoven’s Symphony No 5 plays, and that is certainly a choice as entrance music. Perry comes out and dogs a kid in the crowd.

FTW Championship Match

Jack Perry vs Hook

Perry tries to attack Hook from behind while he chills in the corner, but Hook was ready! He beats down Perry in the corner, causing him to roll outside. Hook follows and Perry is able to attack. It’s short-lived as Hook whips Perry into the crowd. Hook with rights in the audience. He hits a huge clothesline, sending Perry back towards the ring. Hook to the top of the barricade. Right hand off the top. Hook sends Perry into the ring.

I should mention there are two rings set up already, but we are focused on the first one.

Whip to the corner by Hook, kick from Perry, Hook catches, rake of the eye from Perry. Dropkick off the top rope. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Hook drives an elbow to the back of the head. Chop to Hook against the ropes. Elbow to the back. Perry to the 2nd rope to get showered with boos. Kick from Perry in the corner. He boots the neck and holds on till 4. Hook gets sent outside.

We are back with both boys on the apron. Perry locks up behind and wants a German, but Hook is holding onto the ropes. That could be deadly. Perry beats down on Hook with some rights, but Hook grabs the hips! T-BONE SUPLEX OFF THE APRON TO THE FLOOR! YEEEEESH!

Both men down, Hook favoring the back. Hook rolls in at 4, while Perry stirs on the floor outside. Ref gets to 8, so Hook runs back out and grabs Perry. He roll him into the ring, but Perry rolls right back out. Hook follows, grabs the head, and Perry shoves him into the ringpost. Perry hooks the head, pops him up on the apron, and goes full Orton with the draping DDT to the floor. Ref starts the count. Hook up at 8, and in the ring by 9! Perry is pissed. He stomps, Hook ain’t happy bout it. Another boot, Hook is up, swings, misses, lockup behind from Perry, drives an elbow, drops to his knees favoring his head. GERMAN SUPLEX! Hook pops up like nothing! Nice. Clothesline, miss, spin from Hook, tries for a German, gets it! Pin for 1..2…N!O!!! HOOK HOLDS ON! Anothr German with a bridge! 1…2…..NO!!!! Hook still doesn’t let go! Fingers laced. Perry grabs the ref! LOW BLOW TO HOOK! Ref doesn’t see! Ref admonishes Perry. Perry hits the ropes, running elbow strike to the back of the head. COVER! 1…2……..NO!!!!

Perry leaves the ring to grab the title. The ref stops him, Perry tries to swing with the belt, Ref bump as both men bump into him. Suplex from Hook over the head! Cover! He gets it, but the ref is out! Fans cout to 7! Hook goes to the ref, tries to wake him up.

Perry is near the belt. Hook turns towards Perry. BELT SHOT! Ref still down in the corner. Perry crawls towards Hook. He covers. The ref crawls towards the pin. 1….2…..3!!!

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: Jack Perry

A good outing for Hook who looked impressive in defeat. As Taz said, this is NOT over. Perry definitely needed the win, and it was a big one – ending a streak and gaining a belt.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:43

Earlier today, Alex Marvez is at a secret meeting being held between Chris Jericho and Don Callis. They are at a restaurant or something, talking at a booth with a man standing by. They notice the hidden cam and the security guard kicks Marvez out.

Last night, MJF and Adam Cole are in a parking lot. Cole thinks MJF should face his fears. He knows one of these fears is spicy food, and MJF says, “And also poor people.”

They are in front of a chinese food place…in Boston, and MJF is NOT happy.

We enter the restaurant where MJF tells the story of him body slamming Big Bill, and Cole tells him that it didn’t happen that way, exactly. MJF continues telling it like he’s Hogan talking about Mania 3.

Food comes by, and Cole tells MJF it’s not too spicy. They each take a bite, and…it’s spicy. MJF asks for water, then says it tastes funny. A waiter comes by to tell them that it’s not water, it’s 100% alcohol.

MJF continues to tell his story of the 99,000 screaming Maximaniacs in Canada.

Cole sees a waiter, says it reminds him of Sammy Guevara, but MJF sees Garcia. Cole is proud of MJF. He faced his fears, and there is only one thing left to do…

DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE

They…double clothesline the waiter, presumably, because we do not actually see it.

Marvez is not outside the arena, and he got a tip that Don is on his way.

A limo pulls up with both Don and Jericho. Don says the decision that has been made is that Marvez is an idiot. Jericho doubles down, calling him a fat-heade idiot.

Both men walk away, close to each other, seemin real chummy.

Kayla Sparks vs Britt Baker

Britt with the go behind. Elbow from Sparks. She gloats, misses a right, slingblade from Britt. Britt with the glove, already. She puts it on, turns and gets kicked out of the corner.

Britt ducks under, locks the head, suplex over the head. Grabs the knee, neckbreaker. LOCKJAW! Sparks taps.

Winner: Britt Baker

With just over a minute, this didn’t really waste anyone’s time, but it also didn’t do much…

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:03

Renee is backstage with Cole and MJF. They are in the finals tonight, are they surprised by their chemistry?

Adam Cole says there are no two better than them two. MJF says they have one plan, double clothesline. Unlike Sammy and his slut wife, and the Dancing Garcia, they are better.

MJF has a gift for Cole…MATCHING TRUNKS.

Cole finds this hilarious, because he got MATCHING JACKETS for them! He’s also got one more surprise, but MJF will have to wait and see.

They walk away, and here comes Roderick Strong calling for Adam. Renee asks him if he has thoughts, and he tells Renee, not right now.

After Garcia and Guevara make their entrance, a surprising Chris Jericho comes out! He wants his music cut before the crowd can really get into it.

Crowd don’t care, though, and they keep singing. Jericho heads to commentary.

MJF is out first. He motions for Cole, but his music hits…MJF is confused, saying production made a mistake but no, it’s a REEEEEMIIXXXXX!!! A pretty sick one, too.

Garcia and MJF each stop the ref and do the Garcia dance against each other. MJF asks if the crowd wants to see a dance-off.

MJF leaves the ring and goes to press play on a radio and…holy fuck…we’re having a dance off.

Garcia pulls Sammy into the ring and they go full Too Cool on us to some major boos.

MJF is up next, movin and grooving, complete with a spin on the ground and some hip gyrating. He calls for Cole to hit his moves, and Cole stands mid ring to….uh….well…thrust a whole lot of pelvic.

The needle scratches, and the heels attack.

AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament Finals

Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara vs MJF and Adam Cole

The match finally starts with MJF sending both guys outside and getting major applause from the crowd to suicide dive. MJF hits the ropes back and forth, running them to dive, but never actually does. He stops mid-ring and holds his hands up high to the delight of the crowd. Garcia in, attacks Cole, then drops MJF.

We come back after a break, and Sammy meets MJF in the middle of the ring the hard way. MJF is dazed. He overacts excessively then falls right into th crotch of Sammy. Tag to Garcia. Cole doesn’t quite get to his partner. Kick from MJF. Tag to Sammy, and he comes in to pull MJF ack. Kick to Sammy, and this time Sammy and Daniel pull MJF back >They try to clothesline, but MJF ducks under and tags in Cole. Big kick to Sammy. Big kick to Garcia. Garcia drops down, shoves Cole into the corner. Cole kicks the knee, then the head. Cole to the 2nd rope. He dives, Garcia runs under, Cornered and Garcia kicks Cole down. Ref counts him and Garcia dances the ref away. SUPERKICK FROM COLE! Cole wants the Boom, but Sammy pulls his leg. He springboards, and Cole kicks him under the chin.

Cole calls for it. MJF, too. DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE!

They pull Sammy up, whip to the rope, Sammy ducks. Hits the ropes. Double Spanish Fly! Cover on MJF! 1..2…NO!!! Sammy to the top rope, dives for a Cutter, but MJF catches his head and tries for the Cross Rhodes. Sammy escapes, they hit the ropes, Cole tags. Big kick. Garcia is on the apron, gets a blind tag, MJF and Cole go for a double clothesline, but Sammy holds on and Daniel chop blocks both of them! Dragon Slayer to Cole!!! Cole turns on his hip. Cole with a rope break! Kicks from Garcia. He rushes the ropes, Cole sends him over, and Garcia lands on Sammy. Cole tells MJF to dive. MJF hits the ropes, stops mid-ring, saying no. Cole on the apron. He kicks Garcia, kicks Sammy. Cole calls for MJF to dive. Crowd is alive! MJF hits the ropes, SUICIDE DIVE FROM MJF!!!

MJF is on his feet, shocked as fuck as the crowd pops LOUD! MJF walks over to Garcia, sends him into the ring.

PANAMA SUNRISE ON GARCIA! MJF on the apron. Tag to MJF. Whip to Garcia! DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE! MJF COVERS! 1….2……3!!!!!

Winners: MJF and Adam Cole

This is likely to bother some people, and although I can possibly see why, as there were moments a bit too Indyriffic for me, but one saving grace is that it is short lived and only a matter of time before we get what’s coming to us. Aside from that, this gets us potential for a sick FTR v Cole/MJF match.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:46

Chris Jericho is at the top of the ramp waiting for his JAS peeps but Sammy and Daniel look at him, then walk around him, ignoring him completely.

IN the ring, the ref hands the World Championship to Adam Cole. He stares at it longingly. MJF turns, says what the hell was that! He shows anger, Cole says this is his title, don’t worry, he was just handing it to MJF. MJF smiles, hugs Cole. Cole turns to the corner and MJF’s smile goes away.

They stand on either corner of the ring, and the music of FTR hits.

The champs come out to stare down the contenders.

The Best Friends, Darby Allin, and Nick Wayne are backstage with Renee. She mentions their upcoming matches in the near future. Darby is asked about the TNT Title. Darby says Swerve has his attention. Darby has a question for Orange. He isn’t asking for a handout, but he owes AR Fox something. How bout OC defends against him. OC says fine, he’ll give AR a shot.

Cool.

Hands in, but Darby and Nick decide not to join. Weird.

Commentary is joined by Chompy, a shark. Taz warns him not to touch him.

BLOOD AND GUTS!

The Blackpool Combat Club vs The Golden Elite

Claudio and Omega to start!?! What!

Sick.

Claudio starts with uppercuts. Omega corners Claudio, hits some chops. Uppercut from Claudio. Another in the corner. Whip to Omega, reversed, back elbow from Omega. He locks the head, suplex attempt but Claudio blocks, blocks again, lifts up but Omega floats behin,d elbow from Claudio. Another. Anoher. Hits the ropes. Omega tries for a leap frog but Claudio catches him mid-air and hits a backbreaker. Omega is sent over the ropes into the middle of both rings. Omega sends Claudio into the buckle face first then a frog splash cross body to Claudio!

USE THIS RING chant. Lol.

Omega tosses Claudio into the next ring and follows. Crowd is happy. Axe handle to Claudio’s back. Chop to Claudio! Another! Another chop is blocked but Claudio still drops in the corner. Boots from Omega. He steps on the shoulder. Claudio kicks out of the corner. Uppercut to Omega. Body slam to Oomega. Big chop from Claudio. Kick from Claudio. Another chop. Uppercut from Claudio! Another! Another! Omega drops down. Whip to Omega hard. He rolls over Claudio’s back, hits a leaping rana, reverse bulldog. Like he plants Claudio’s face with his palm. Nice.

We are reaching 5 minutes and….

Out comes PAC!

Pac is in no hurry to get to the ring.

Omega is distracted, so Claudio starts in on him. Chops from Omega keeps Claudio reeling until Pac gets to the top rope. Missile dropkick sends mega flying bck. Kicks from Pac, hits the ropes, big kick to the head.

We are back from the break just before…

Hangman Adam Page comes out!

Page attacks Claudio first then Pac, hitting him with a Fallaway Slam. Springboard lariat off the corner to Claudio. Page sends Pac into the ropes then powerbombs him to hell. Hangman climbs the ropes to the cage to get some love from the crowd. Claudio is behind him, so Page hits him with a moonsault! Omega is up. Page helps him. Big clothesline to Pac. Back elbow from Omeaga. Omega shoots Pac into a German! Omega wants to go after Claudio, leaving Page alone with Pac. Page kicks Pac to te apron, then he and Omega hit stereo kicks to their opponents. Omega sends Claudio into the cage a few times. Claudio is able to send Omega into the cage one time. Another big toss. Countdown starts and….

Jon Moxley is out next!

MOXLEY HAS A SCREWDRIVER!!!! HE GOES STRAIGHT TO PAGE AND HIS FOREHEAD!!!

Ok, it might be a fork. Yes, it’s a fork. He goes after Omega now, stabbing his forehead then ear. Moxley bites Omega’s fingers then runs over to Page to stab him in the stomach. Moxley takes out another fork and hands it to Claudio. Pac is here now to hold Omega up. Moxley stas his forehead with it. One for Hangman. Moxley slides outside the ring and looks like he’s got a stash of toys. He brings in a bucket and drags Page over. They exchange hard forearms, with Page getting the upperhand. Page hits the ropes, and a big lariat drops Page! Moxley empties the bucket, and it’s a bunch of broken glass.

Pac is putting the boots to Omega as the countdown begins and…

Nick Jackson runs down the ramp!

He gives Moxley a right, dropkick to Jon, and he lands in the glass!!!! Nick fights Claudio away, whip and Nick sends Pac flying over the top rope. Claudio almost runs into Pac. Kick from Nick! He hangs Pac up on the top rope, kick to Jon in the conrer, then a lothelsine sends Pac over into ring 2. Facebuster to Claudio! Nick flies through the ropes and hits a cutter in ring 2! Nick fies over the top rope, and hits Claudio with a rana ONTO THE GLASS!!!! It’s all up in his back!!! Jon kicks Nick, locks he head, suplex onto the glass!!!! Moxley grabs a handful of glas and puts it on the stomach of Nick then stomps it!

Omega is up, but Claudio and Moxley are there to grab him and suplex him INTO the glass!!!! The countdown starts.

Wheeler Yuta is out with a chair!

Poor Yuta gets the commercial break and just as we come back,

Matt Jackson runs down to attack Pac!

Matt hits a big move on Pac that looks like it damn near broke his neck! JEEEESSUS! DDT to Yuta on the chair. Nick in ring two, gets double teamed by Claudio and Moxley, who is covered in blood. He slices bread off Claudio then spears Moxley! Risky Business to Mox! Omega is fighting Yuta in Ring 1. Yuta drives a knee to the head. Mox is dealing with both Bucks, hitting. A suplex to Nick then one for Matt. Pac is dealing with Hangman in ring 1, kicking him. Thank god he’s ok. Omega is fighting Yuta, trying to drop him into that glass. He does so with a leg lariat to the back of the head! The countdown starts.

KONOSUKE TAKESHITA has a chair, and he’s on his way in!

Callis comes out as well, just as Takeshita hits Page with a chair. Bucks stop him but he sends them into one another then hits a German to both Bucks! Takeshita has a chair, swings for Omega, but Omega catches. Punch to the chair from Takeshita. He hits the ropes. HUGE lariat to Omega.

Moxley is shown pulling a board full of nails. Yes, a bed of nails. He sets it up in the corner. Mox grabs Omega, hits a right, looks to send Omega into it, but omega holds onto the ropes. Moxley bites the fore head then sends Omega into the board, but Omega stops it wit his boot! DROPKICK FROM MOXLEY INTO OMEGA AND THE NAILS!!!! BODY SLAM ONTO THE BED OF NAILS!!!!!

Claudio watches with a smile.

KOTA IBUSHII IS OUT, AND NOT IN ANY HURRY.

Yuta runs up the ramp to meet Kota! Kota drops him with ease. He enters the ring, and Claudio is waiting for him. Right hand. Kota sees Moxley, who has his boot on the hand of Omega, pressing into the bed of nails. Kota meets Moxley in Ring2. Right to the chin, left, kick, another kick. He mounts Moxley and strikes as Mox protects his forehead. Claudio in to stop Kota.

Takeshita has Nick in te corner, hitting some hard rights. Pac is there to help Claudio, Kota with a back flip/kick.

At the top of the ramp, Matt hits Yuta with a brainbuster while in the ring, Kota hits a fucking moonsault onto Mox ONTO THE NAILS! Takeshita hits the ropes, but Omega and Kota are waiting for him! Knees to Takeshita! BTE TRI—NO!!! Claudio breaks it uP! Uppercut to Omega. Ac stomps Kota out! Page rolls into the ring. Claudio has Nick pressed up. He shoots Nick into the fence! Claiduo and Mox strategize as we go to break.

We are BACK and Yuta and Matt are on the top of the damn cage. Matt hits a Northern Lights. A second one. A third is awfully close to the edge!!! Matt points to the floor! He goes forit, but Yuta hits a DDT to stop it! Yuta is over it. He looks to climb down as the crowd boos.

We get a Red Cross promo lol and Taz laughs at the ridiculousness of this.

Yuta makes it down to the steps and enters the ring. Matt is left alone on th top of the cage.

In the ring, Omega is sending Claudio into the corner. Yuta tries to attack, but Omega hits a thumb to the eye. Nick corners Pac. Piledriver to Ibushi!!! Matt is up top and has a bag of tacks! He drops them down below as Nick hits Superkicks to everyone. Yuta, Takeshita, over and over. One for Claudio. Matt climbs down. Page sends Yuta int othe corner hard.

Page, Omega, and The Bucks each have a man in the corner. They mount and hit some rights! Nick is under the ring. He grabs a table! Kota has Pac in the middle of ring 2. He sets up for a piledriver, Pac fights back,BUCKLE BOMB!

Crowd: “We want fire!” lol. Wild.

Omega has Pac on his shoulders. Rolls him into a slam, Page with a shooting star press, moonsault form Omega, elbow drop from Matt! 450 from Nick!!! LAWDDDD

We are back from our final break and Superplexes are being hit everywhere!

Meanwhile, Pac is hanging from the middle of both rings, high up top. He swing s a bit and STOMPS MATT JACKSON THROUGH A TABLE!!!

Moxley’s back is covered in tacks, blood, and glass. Everyone is callin their shots.

We get the obligatory Heels on one side, faces on the other spot. They meet in the middle with The Bucks getting dropped by Takeshota. Hangman makes short work of that. Cutter from Moxley. Knee from Kota. Pac knees trikes him! Omega with a snapdragon to Pac into the glass! Omega sits Pac on the shoulders, but Pac turns this into THE BRUTALIZER! NICE!!! Yuta has a submission on one of the Jacksons! Takeshita has a sleeper on Kota! Moxley has the triangle on Page!!!

IN the other ring, Claudio hits the GIANT SWING!!!! HE SPINS THE FUCK OUT OF Matt Jackson! Sharpshooter to Matt! Kota is able to escape his hold and kicks Pac, then Yuta, then Moxley, right in the mouth. Kuta to the other ring. KICK TO CLAUDIO! CLAUDIO HOLDS ON! HE EATS IT! HE [email protected] Another KICK! A TIHRD sends Claudio on his back.

Omega gets sent into the corner and everyone gets a shot at him, but Pac misses. Claudio uppercuts Pac on accident and Pac is pisse.d They go face to face, Claudioshoves his face. Moxley tries to stop them. They keep at it. Moxley holds Claudio back as Takeshita has Pac back. Pac is over it. He flips all of them off, says fuck you, and he’s leaving.

Pac has bolt cutters from under the ring. He cuts the lock of the cage and flips Claudio off one more time. Pac slams the door on Claudio. Omega runs in with a knee to Claudio! TO YUTA! SNAPDRAGON TO MOXLEY! TO TAKESHITA! Nick sends Yuta into ring 2. Hangman on the apron. Claudio in wait. BUCKSHOT LARIAT! He flips to the 2nd ring. BUCKSHOT TO YUTA!!! WITH A V-TRIGGER AT THE SAME TIME!!! Yuta turns on his knees. SUPERKICK FROM MATT! He’s waearin a different shoe, but they don’t tell us what’s on it.

Page has handcuffs! He lcoks up Jon! Yuta is busted open! ANOTHER SUPERKICK!

DON CALLS TAKESHITA OUT OF THE MATCH!!!!!

Another superkick to Yuta, and we finally see what’s on the shoe—thumbtacks. Nick send Yuta’s face into the boot. Page has a chain! He chokes Yuta up and he is OUT! Moxley calls for the end! Match is over!

Winners: The Golden Elite

This was a lot of fun for a bulk of it, with not a lot of “quality” going for it. That ending was a bit abrupt, with the sense that they went over just a bit and had to hammer it home. Plenty of stories to come out of this with Pac and Takeshita both leaving their team high and dry, and Yuta was more than willing to show how much pain he was willing to take and Moxley shows himself as a caring leader.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 50:59

End Show