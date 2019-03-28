Goldust Reportedly Set to Be a Free Agent Soon

– Goldust’s time in WWE has come to an end, according to a new report. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Dustin Rhodes’ WWE contract expired recently, and that he didn’t re-sign with the company. Rhodes is currently awaiting the expiration of his ninety-day no-compete contract to expire before he is a free agent who can work elsewhere.

Rhodes is expected to be free in May, which would suggest that his contract expired in February. That would coincide with when he removed WWE references from his social media, though he said at the time that he “just want[ed] it different” and not to speculate.

The site also notes that there was a tease that Cody could face his brother in the latest Road to Double or Nothing video, in which Cody is seen talking to his seamstress and she asks if she should stay away from “gold.”

Dustin Rhodes’ latest run with WWE started back in 2013, when he returned under the Goldust persona.