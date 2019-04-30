Good Brothers Get Moved to Raw, Face the Usos (Pics, Video)

– It looks like the Superstar Shakeup is never going to end, as the Good Brothers have moved to Raw. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their return to the brand on Monday night’s episode, facing off against the Usos. The Usos wound up victorious against the team.

Anderson and Gallows had been working on Smackdown since last year’s Superstar Shakeup, mostly in losing efforts. Their last appearance on WWE TV was during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Gallows and Anderson were reportedly stalled in their contract talks with WWE, with their current contracts set to expire in September. They are said to have turned down “multi-million dollar” five-year contract extensions.