The Good Brothers On Impact Exit: ‘We Don’t Say Goodbye, We Say See You Later’

The Good Brothers are done with Impact Wrestling for now, but they say they’ll be back. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows had their last match for now in the promotion on last week’s episode in a main event bout against the Motor City Machine Guns. The Guns won the match and Impact has released a new video in which the Good Brothers confirm that they are leaving for now to go to NJPW, but they promised this isn’t a goodbye. You can see the video and the team’s comments below:

Anderson: “Motor City Machine Guns vs. the world-famous Good Brothers in the marquee box office. It finally happened. Ooh, baby! Chills on my body just hearing that. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, nothing but respect for you. Nothing but respect for the Motor City Machine Guns. Impact Wrestling, we gotta tell you something. We’re leaving for a little while. New Japan Pro Wrestling is where we’re going. We’ve got business we gotta take care of across the pond. Big Hoot?”

Gallows: “We don’t say goodbye, we say, ‘See you later. ‘ I’m happy we got to have a dream match on the way out, what we asked for for two years with the Motor City Machine Guns. So until we get back from across the pond: Too Sweet, baby.”

