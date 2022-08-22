Latest On Good Brothers’ Impact Wrestling Contract Status

A new report has details on the Good Brothers’ contract status with Impact Wrestling. As previously reported, the teams’ contracts were set to expire in late July although it has seen been reported that were committed to working with the company through August.

Fightful Select reports that the two had agreed to extensions and that their commitments will run through the August 26th and 27th taping. The company will be heading to NJPW for two weeks in September and then will be free agents.

The two are the current Impact World Tag Team Champions, having won the titles at Slammiversary in June.