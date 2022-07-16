Backstage Rumor on The Good Brothers’ Impact Wrestling Contracts Expiring Tonight

– According to a report by PWInsider, The Good Brothers’ (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) contracts with Impact Wrestling will be expiring following tonight’s TV taping in Louisville, Kentucky. Multiple sources have reportedly confirmed their contracts expiring.

Per the report, The Good Brothers are currently expected to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling soon. However, it was also noted that they’ve committed to working “additional” Impact dates when they are able to fit them around their upcoming New Japan commitments.

While they are no longer under contract, The Good Brothers are still expected to work with Impact in the coming months, including the upcoming events slated for Chicago, Illinois in August.

The report also noted that starting tomorrow, Gallows and Anderson will be free and clear to accept offers or contracts with any other promotion.

A report by Fightful Select earlier this week stated that The Good Brothers’ deals expiring in mid-July was changed to late summer. If The Good Brothers are still likely to work dates with Impact in August, despite not being under contract, it seems possible this might be what was actually meant, rather than their contracts being extended.

The duo previously signed with Impact in July 2020, and they debuted at Slammiversary 2020. Since joining the company, they’ve won the Impact Tag Team Titles on three separate occasions. They currently still hold the titles.