Update on Good Brothers’ Impact Contract Status, Possible Future Plans

The Good Brothers have been a mainstay of Impact Wrestling over the past couple of years, and a new report has an update on when their current contracts are up. Fightful Select reports that the tag team’s deals with Impact are not set to expire “at least until late in the summer,” as opposed to the mid-July date that many thought.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson joined Impact in July of 2020, making their debuts at Slammiversary that year. They are the current and three-time Impact Tag Team Champions and were a major part of the company’s crossover with AEW in early to mid-2021.

According to the report, it has been indicated that they could return to Impact and that there are at least two companies that have interest in them. The two are reportedly committed to work dates with NJPW through at least Wrestle Kingdom at the start of 2023.