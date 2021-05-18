Gory Guerrero Inducted Into El Paso Athletic Hall Of Fame

Gory Guerrero, the father of Eddie, Chavo Sr., Mando, and Hector Guerrero, has been posthumously inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame (h/t PWInsider). Guerrero had a decorated career in wrestling as a wrestler, booker, and trainer before passing away back in 1990.

KVIA, the local ABC afficilate in El Paso, did a story on Guerrero’s induction into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame, with his daughter Linda Rodiguez featured in the profile.

Guerrero had previously been submitted for potential inclusion into the Hall of Fame five times before earning the honor.

You watch the KVIA story on his induction below.