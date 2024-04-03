Gravity Issues Statement About AEW Release

Gravity has issued a statement on his release from AEW. Gravity was among the 10 people released by the company on Monday night, and he posted a statement to Twitter commenting on his exit.

Gravity wrote:

“I just can say thank you @aew and thank you Mr. @tonyrkhan for this time in the company!

I am grateful for the moments I was able to experience being within the company and for all the learning I took away! It’s time to continue my path and see what destiny has for me!”