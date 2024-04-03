wrestling / News
Gravity Issues Statement About AEW Release
Gravity has issued a statement on his release from AEW. Gravity was among the 10 people released by the company on Monday night, and he posted a statement to Twitter commenting on his exit.
Gravity wrote:
“I just can say thank you @aew and thank you Mr. @tonyrkhan for this time in the company!
I am grateful for the moments I was able to experience being within the company and for all the learning I took away! It’s time to continue my path and see what destiny has for me!”
Estoy agradecido por los momentos que pude vivir estando dentro de la empresa y por todo el aprendizaje que me llevo! Es hora de continuar mi camino y ver que es lo el destino tiene para mí! pic.twitter.com/erWL6n8gqr
— Gravity_luchador (@GravityLuchador) April 3, 2024