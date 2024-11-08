wrestling / News
Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII
Charlie Dempsey is returning to Bloodsport, with a match against AKIRA set for this month’s show. Josh Barnett announced on Friday that the NXT star will face AKIRA on the November 24th event in Jersey City, New Jersey as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TrillerTV, is:
* MVP vs. Josh Barnett
* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee
* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA
