wrestling / News

Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII

November 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII CD A Image Credit: Josh Barnett

Charlie Dempsey is returning to Bloodsport, with a match against AKIRA set for this month’s show. Josh Barnett announced on Friday that the NXT star will face AKIRA on the November 24th event in Jersey City, New Jersey as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TrillerTV, is:

* MVP vs. Josh Barnett
* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee
* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Akira, Bloodsport XII, Charlie Dempsey, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading