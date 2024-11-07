Adam Cole Comments on Criticisms for His Feud With MJF

– During a recent interview with Stick to Wrestling, AEW star Adam Cole addressed the criticisms for his ongoing storyline with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Cole on criticisms for his feud with MJF: “I understand, big time, why a lot of this could be confusing or hard to understand, but I think the easiest way for me to put this is to do my best to remind everyone who the real MJF is … MJF really needed to be taught a lesson. The way he’s treated anyone he’s ever interacted with all throughout AEW … This guy has shown his true colors time and time again.”

On The Undisputed Kingdom reaffirming their loyalty to Adam Cole: “I know it’s a confusing situation, but as anyone who’s lived life knows, life can be confusing sometimes, and filled with shades of grey.”

Adam Cole is looking to gain a third win in order to get a match with MJF at AEW Full Gear. If Roderick Strong gets three wins, he will face MJF at the pay-per-view event. AEW Full Gear is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.