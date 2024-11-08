Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Locker Room Resenting Zeus

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Zeus being brought in following the No Holds Barred movie that also featured Hulk Hogan. They worked a tag team match at SummerSlam 1989 with Hogan and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake beating Zeus and Randy Savage. After that match, Zeus formed an alliance with “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, leading into that year’s Survivor Series with Hogan, Roberts, and Demolition against The Million Dollar Team (Ted DiBiase, Zeus, and The Powers of Pain).. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE using Zeus to work with Hulk Hogan: “What a lucky motherf**ker. That’s what I thought… Sure. I was jealous a little bit.

On whether he got to know Zeus: “Sure didn’t. He kind of did his own thing. Man, he had his own locker room. You know, he was getting carte blanche, man. So I didn’t fit… Yeah, people — I think everybody resented it.”

On understanding why WWE did the storyline: “Sure it was [smart business]. He’s selling tickets for the theater, man. He’s trying to spark interest for it, you know? It was great business on Vince’s part.”

