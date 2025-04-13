wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Northern Rising
April 12, 2025 | Posted by
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham will make his debut for the promotion next month at Northern Rising. It happens at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto on May 10.
He's "The Octopus" and one of the industry's top technical marvels. Former Ring of Honor World Champion @TheJonGresham is coming to MAPLE LEAF PRO and he's making his debut at #MLPNorthernRising at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens)! Who do you want to see… pic.twitter.com/tdi4sYA5Qm
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) April 11, 2025
