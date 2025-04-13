wrestling / News

Jonathan Gresham Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Northern Rising

April 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jonathan Gresham Ric Flair's Last Match Image Credit: FITE TV

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham will make his debut for the promotion next month at Northern Rising. It happens at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto on May 10.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jonathan Gresham, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading