wrestling / News

Various News: The Great Khali Added to Big Qatar Show, Ospreay & Bandido Set for Wrestlecon, Scott Steiner NWA Powerrr Debut Clip

January 14, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
The Great Khali Greatest Royal Rumble

– The Great Khali is set for the Qatar Pro Wrestling Super Slam 2 show on Friday, February 21 at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha, Qatar. He joins many big names including nZo, Eric Bischoff, Kevin Nash, Mark Henry, RVD, Alberto El Patron, and others.

– NWA released this video clip from episode 13 of NWA Powerrr, featuring Scott Steiner’s NWA Powerrr debut. Steiner, Thomas Latimer, and Royce Isaacs will face Eli Drake, Robert Gibson, and Tim Storm on tonight’s Powerrr.

– Shingo Takagi, Bandido, and Will Ospreay have been announced for the 2020 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow on April 2nd.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Great Khali, Scott Steiner, Will Ospreay, Ashish

More Stories

loading