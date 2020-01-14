Various News: The Great Khali Added to Big Qatar Show, Ospreay & Bandido Set for Wrestlecon, Scott Steiner NWA Powerrr Debut Clip

– The Great Khali is set for the Qatar Pro Wrestling Super Slam 2 show on Friday, February 21 at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha, Qatar. He joins many big names including nZo, Eric Bischoff, Kevin Nash, Mark Henry, RVD, Alberto El Patron, and others.

No, you are not dreaming, it’s true the wrestling legend #theGreatKhali, the World Heavyweight Champion is coming right here to #Doha.

#SUPERSLAMII the biggest #wrestling event in the middle east.

BOOK your TICKETS now, Via the link in bio.#QATAR #QPW #WrestlingLegend pic.twitter.com/Qsw03bXtFl — QPW (@QPWrestling) January 12, 2020

– NWA released this video clip from episode 13 of NWA Powerrr, featuring Scott Steiner’s NWA Powerrr debut. Steiner, Thomas Latimer, and Royce Isaacs will face Eli Drake, Robert Gibson, and Tim Storm on tonight’s Powerrr.

– Shingo Takagi, Bandido, and Will Ospreay have been announced for the 2020 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow on April 2nd.

Very excited to have some of the best wrestlers on the planet at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. Welcome first time WrestleCon guest @Takagi__Shingo Who is your Shingo dream match? pic.twitter.com/xZMhEfnCea — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 14, 2020

In case it wasn't clear from the previous announcement, on loan from ROH, @bandidowrestler will be wrestling at our Supershow. He joins previously announced @WillOspreay @AlexZayne @Air_Blake2234 @TheJordanOliver pic.twitter.com/uebR0lfomW — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 13, 2020