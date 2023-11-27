The Great Muta’s Daughter, Great Sayuka, Set To Wrestle At Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2024

Fightful reports that the Great Muta’s daughter, Great Sayuka, is set to wrestle at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2024.

Muta previously nursed a baby with his mist, which caused the baby to grow to become a woman named Great Sayuka. A new clip showed Muta give the woman one of his masks. Then, on today’s episode of Monday Magic, Sayuka appeared after a match between Nagisa Nozaki and Miyuki Takase. After a tense moment, Sakuya shook hands with Nozaki. A match was then set for The New Year, with Nozaki and Sayuka vs. Miyuki Takase and Haruka Umesaki. The event happens on January 2.