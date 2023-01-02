wrestling / News

Great Muta Uses Gay Slur In Reference to Shinsuke Nakamura After Pro Wrestling NOAH Match

January 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Great Muta AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

The Great Muta faced off with Shinsuke Nakamura at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year, and after the match he referred to Nakamura with a gay slur. The match saw Nakamura pick up the win after he sucked Muta’s green mist from his mouth and spit it back in the legend’s face, then hit a Kinshasa for the pinfall.

After the match, Muta spoke during a press conference and said, “He’s good. Shinsuke. Good. But maybe he’s queer. He’s f****t maybe. Bye bye, Shinsuke.”

The video has been posted to NOAH’s English and Japanese Twitter accounts as well as their YouTube account, though the text of the posts omit the “queer” and slur references.

