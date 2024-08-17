wrestling / News

Great Muta Wants To Bring Omos To Pro Wrestling NOAH

August 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Omos WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

While speaking to Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights, who are currently in Japan for the N1, Great Muta revealed he wants to bring Omos to Pro Wrestling NOAH. It seems that even Muta is an Omosapien.

The two previously met in 2023, during Wrestlemania 39 weekend. Muta was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that weekend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Great Muta, Omos, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading