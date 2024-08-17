wrestling / News
Great Muta Wants To Bring Omos To Pro Wrestling NOAH
August 17, 2024 | Posted by
While speaking to Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights, who are currently in Japan for the N1, Great Muta revealed he wants to bring Omos to Pro Wrestling NOAH. It seems that even Muta is an Omosapien.
The two previously met in 2023, during Wrestlemania 39 weekend. Muta was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that weekend.
いきなり、デカい奴に挨拶された。
ＷＷＥオモス選手だ！ pic.twitter.com/yvDxDtjq4l
— 武藤 敬司 (@muto_keiji) April 2, 2023