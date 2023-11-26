Great-O-Khan On Will Ospreay’s Move to AEW, Possibly Going There Himself

Great-O-Khan recently weighed in on Will Ospreay’s move to AEW and teased his own potential move to the company. O-Khan spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and talked about Ospreay signing with AEW at Full Gear and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On which teams he’s interested in in the World Tag League: “I’m curious about the Bishop Khan and Toa Liona team from AEW. From their names, I think they look up to HENARE, but there are a lot of guys in AEW who have to pay back their debts, such as Moxley and FTR. Wouldn’t it be nice to use those two as a stepping stone and get into AEW with Ospreay?”

On Ospreay’s move to AEW: “I talked to Ospreay. ‘I’m sorry, it’s still painful.’ ‘Of course it’s painful, you could have said so.’ ‘You could have at least risked our lives with us! We’re all friends! ‘Say you want to go!’ ‘I wanna go! Say ‘I want to go’! Let’s go. Let’s go to AEW.'”

On the possibility of his own going to AEW: “How do you know? It’s no wonder they are offering me such a great deal. I want to drive a Cayenne with that money. Is it too much to ask to buy land in Aoyama? It’s like Tony “Khan,” as he is called. But for now, I have a mission. Shinsuke Nakamura said that the Japanese wrestling world needs a savior. Who else but me? I will be the “chosen savior.'”