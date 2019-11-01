Gregory Iron Talks Friendship With Johnny Gargano, If He’s Had Any Interest From NXT

– Gregory Iron spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his friendship with Johnny Gargano and more. Highlights are below:

On his friendship with Johnny Gargano:“Johnny is my best friend and we’re like brothers. I know enough of what he’s talked about in interviews and what he hasn’t. It’s one of those things where I don’t wanna give you the same old interview stuff that you hear from a Johnny Gargano interview. I don’t wanna talk about NXT or his feud with Tommaso, I wanna talk about his roots in indie wrestling and some of his best road stories. I wanna talk about psychology and that’s something I wanna talk about with lots of wrestlers.”

On being ringside for Gargano’s NXT Title win: “It was surreal and emotional. I’ve told several people that I feel like in moments like that you either remember it blurred or you see everything in that moment. For me, I saw everything and as Johnny was standing up above me on the chair and holding up the title, and knowing the struggles he’s gone through to get to that point, I remember looking up to him and thinking, ‘Man, Johnny has a lot of back hair and he really should have shaved that. I’m sure the HD cameras will pick that up and they are growing in long and thick.’ That’s what I was thinking in that moment but I was definitely proud of him. He worked hard for it and it was an incredible thing.”

On if he’s had any interest from NXT: “I did some camps for OVW back when you could pay for those things. I have the perception that because of my size and my situation that unless I put myself out there and pay the money, then I wasn’t gonna get that shot. I talked to the higher ups and nothing ever came of it.”

On WWE being a dream of his: “WWE has always been a dream but at this point in my life I’m 33 and I’ve been doing this for 13 years. What I want more than anything is to make a comfortable living and I’m doing that on the indie level…As long as I can do that and tell stories through my physical movement and promos or even a backstage role as an agent, as long as I can contribute then I will be happy.”