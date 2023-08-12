– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is now officially the second longest-reigning champion in the title’s history. Gunther has now held the title for 427 days, surpassing Pedro Morales’ reign of 425 days. Gunther’s next title defense is scheduled to be against Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable at a later date.

Now, Gunther is just four weeks away from surpassing the all-time record held by The Honky Tonk Man at 454 days and becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. The Ring General and Imperium leader posted the following tweet earlier today: