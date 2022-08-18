Gunther Files To Trademark ‘Ring General’

PWInsider reports that on August 13, Gunther filed to trademark the term ‘Ring General’ with the USPTO. He hired wrestling trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins to help him. The trademark is for:

-G & S: Hats; Shirts; Athletic shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

-G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.