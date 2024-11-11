GUNTHER and LA Knight Hit Milestones In Their Championship Reigns

Both GUNTHER and LA Knight have something to celebrate today as they both hit 100 days in their respective championship reigns. GUNTHER is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, while Knight is the United States Champion. Both men won their titles at Summerslam on August 3.

GUNTHER holds a title with a short lineage and is close to getting another milestone. He is eighteen days away from passing Damien Priest as the second-longest reign for that belt, with Seth Rollins having the longest (316 days). In his time as champion, he has defended against Randy Orton and Sami Zayn. His next defense is against Priest, the man he won it from, although a date hasn’t been confirmed.

Knight, meanwhile, defeated Logan Paul to win his championship. He has defended the belt against the likes of Santos Escobar, Ludwig Kaiser, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. His next title defense has not been announced.