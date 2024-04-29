GUNTHER Says He Was Never Told He’d Be Longest-Ever Intercontinental Champion

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Fightful), GUNTHER spoke about his reign as the Intercontinental champion and said there wasn’t a plan for him to hold the belt as long as he did. He has the longest reign in the title’s history, with 666 days.

He said: “No, not really. It was week by week or match by match and I never got told I was going to hold it for the longest time ever. I don’t know if that was initially the plan. When I became the Intercontinental Champion, it was still under Vince [Vince McMahon]; it wasn’t under Triple H. He came in a little bit later and took over. The conversation never really happened. I think over time, and how I carried myself as NXT UK Champion before, I think I’m the kind of wrestler that is really made for being a champion, if that makes sense. I’m going to represent it well.“