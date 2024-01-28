wrestling / News
Gunther On Why He Doesn’t have a Traditional Finishing Move
January 28, 2024
Gunther recently explained why he doesn’t have a traditional finishing maneuver. The WWE Intercontinental Champion has garnered attention on social media for the fact that he doesn’t have a trademark move to win matches with, and he expounded on the topic in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.
“It’s a wrestling cliche, a finisher and stuff,” the Imperium leader said. “It’s also a thing that WWE established. I see the big upside to it, but I always approach my wrestling logically. Whatever makes sense that day to do and that situation. That’s how I approach it.”
Gunther made it to the final three of the men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday. He has held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 597 days as of this writing.
