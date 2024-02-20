– During his podcast, The Hacksaw Hour, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan discussed late former WWE talent, Tommy Lister Jr., aka Zeus. Duggan spoke about Lister having heat in the locker room, but Duggan still got along with him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jim Duggan on Tiny Lister having heat in the locker room: “I got along with Tiny, Zeus was a good guy. He carried a lot of heat, though. Imagine that, you know, guys working all the time, working in and out, day in, day out. Especially back then, all the time. Now we got the big show coming up, the big blow-off, and they bring in this movie star guy and he gets the big payoff and stuff.”

On Lister simply taking the job that was offered to him: “In his defense, if you can get it, take it, brother, and they were giving it to him. He couldn’t wrestle, but he wasn’t there to wrestle. He was just there to look big and mean.”

Lister passed away in December 2020. He was 62 years old.