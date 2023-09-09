Hacksaw Jim Duggan Had Emergency Surgery This Morning

In a post on Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan’s wife Debra revealed the WWE Hall of Famer had to have emergency surgery today. She did not reveal what the surgery was for, but said that everything turned out well.

She wrote: “We want to thank everyone that came out yesterday as Jim was honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association and apologize to those that came after 3:30.

Jim was taken to the hospital and admitted yesterday evening. He had emergency surgery this morning and everything went well. We will reschedule tomorrow in Utica, MI for a later time. We welcome your prayers and we will continue to provide updates.

Thank you,

Debra”