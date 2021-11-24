Hair vs. Hair Match Set For WWE NXT WarGames

A hair vs. hair match is set for next month’s WWE NXT WarGames. On tonight’s show, Cameron Grimes came out angry about Duke Hudson cutting his hair and beard last week. He cut a promo about how his beard and hair meant a lot to him because it reminded him of where he came from and how he overcame those who didn’t believe in him, then called Hudson out.

Hudson did not come out but appeared on the Tron. Grimes ended up challenging him to a hair vs. hair match at WarGames, and Hudson accepted.

NXT WarGames takes place on December 5th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.