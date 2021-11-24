wrestling / News
Hair vs. Hair Match Set For WWE NXT WarGames
A hair vs. hair match is set for next month’s WWE NXT WarGames. On tonight’s show, Cameron Grimes came out angry about Duke Hudson cutting his hair and beard last week. He cut a promo about how his beard and hair meant a lot to him because it reminded him of where he came from and how he overcame those who didn’t believe in him, then called Hudson out.
Hudson did not come out but appeared on the Tron. Grimes ended up challenging him to a hair vs. hair match at WarGames, and Hudson accepted.
NXT WarGames takes place on December 5th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
"If I scratched and I clawed, it didn't matter how many nights I slept on a concrete floor… I showed all those people that @CGrimesWWE holds it down!" #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RIu9pgjtdV
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2021
.@CGrimesWWE @sixftfiiiiive
HAIR vs. HAIR MATCH #NXTWarGames #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yBimSaDNZ8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair on Fan Perception That Vince McMahon Gives Her Whatever She Wants
- Eric Bischoff On Potential Reason For WWE Releases, His Opinion That Vince McMahon Won’t Sell the Company
- WWE Issues Statement on Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins
- Becky Lynch Reveals What She Told Charlotte Flair After WWE Survivor Series Match