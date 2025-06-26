Haley J On Being Pulled From 2023 WWE Tryout, Talks WWE ID Program

Haley J was pulled from a WWE tryout back in September of 2023, and she recently explained why. Haley was scheduled for the tryout but ended up pulled for a reason that was reportedly related to medical paperwork, and she told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp in an interview that it was because of her epilepsy. You can see highlights below:

On being pulled from the tryout: “I did not fail a drug test for the record. That’s what everyone thinks. But really, what happened was I have epilepsy and I wasn’t medically cleared to do the tryout. Then I finally got medically cleared, but it took me like six / seven months, and then I hit up WWE again like, ‘Hey, I’m ready now, I’m clear. They’re like, ‘Oh, that’s great. We just signed eight new girls, keep going.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’ So that’s kind of where I am. I’m just trying to keep going like they say. I’m gonna be there though. Stay tuned,” she said.

on the WWE ID program: “I think it’s something great for the indie talent, you know? They get to continue to do their indie bookings and get paid and WWE eyes are all over them. For me, personally, I’m thinking I’m going bigger than I’m going over. I’m going to WWE right there, even if it’s NXT, maybe main roster. I have a bit of an ego and I seem to think I’m going to be Hollyhood Haley J on RAW, on SmackDown. It is what it is. I’m gonna be me. You’re not giving me a different name. Nothing’s happening. I’m gonna be me 1,000% of the time. So that’s my goal.”