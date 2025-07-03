Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 7.2.25  

Dynamite

Date: July 2, 2025

Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz

It’s the 300th episode of the show and we are rapidly approaching All In. The show is mostly set but we also have a bit more to cover on the way there. That includes this week’s TBS Title match as Mercedes Mone gets to defend against Mina Shirakawa. That could make for some interesting situations so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Here is Hangman Page to get things going. He has said enough about his match against Jon Moxley already because he is going to win the title. You can tie him up and hang him but you will have to kill him before he lets this chance pass him by. He knows the Elite and the Death Riders are coming for him so let’s make this a Texas Death Match. Cue Jon Moxley, who says Page wants to put all the chips on the table. No. That isn’t what Page wants, because Moxley says he is going to lose.

Page isn’t going to win because he doesn’t want to win. Page doesn’t want everything that comes with the title. People call themselves the “best in the world” but that’s “basic b**** s***” to Moxley, because Page isn’t good enough to go into a Texas Death Match. The brawl is on and Page whips out a fork, which draws in the Death Riders for the save. Moxley bails as Castagnoli and Yuta lay Page out.

Hold on though as Page gets up, saying he’s still standing. That brings Moxley back but the Opps are waiting there to cut them off. Marina Shafir tries a briefcase shot but Page takes it away, demanding the stipulation be made in exchange for the briefcase. Now Moxley is in. Page goes to leave but says he needs to show he’ll do anything to beat Moxley, so he Buckshot Lariats Shafir. I’m almost scared for what this means for All In, but the result is all that matters.

Toni Storm talks to one of the stars of the upcoming Superman film, who used to wrestle.

TBS Title: Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa

Mone is defending and Toni Storm is on commentary. The chase is on to start and Mone catches her coming in for a stomping. Shirakawa’s rollup gets two as the fans are split. Back up and Shirakawa cuts off a leapfrog and stops for some dancing. Mone knocks her down and hits the middle rope Meteora for two before tossing Shirakawa outside. We take a break and come back with Shirakawa jumping over the referee to dive onto Mone, who is right back with the Statement Maker.

That’s reversed into a Figure Four but Mone rolls out to the floor for the break. A hurricanrana to the floor takes Mone down and a DDT makes it worse. Mone is back up with a Meteora off the apron and they go back inside to trade forearms. Another Meteora and a sunset bomb into the corner gets two but Shirakawa reverses a middle rope Meteora.

The Figure Four sends Mone over to the ropes so Shirakawa grabs a top rope Sling Blade. Shirakawa hits her in the back and front of the head, setting up the Glamorous Driver for two. Back up and Mone grabs a Tombstone into a gutbuster for two of her own before grabbing a small package to retain at 14:20.

Rating: B. I’m not sure how much drama there was here because, you know, Mone never loses. Odds are that’s what happens again at All In and then…I have no idea where it goes from there. Mone stopped interesting me a long time ago and while her matches are far more good than bad, I could go for the tiniest bit of drama in the result.

Post match Mone decks Shirakawa again and takes out Storm as she tries to make the save. That’s not enough so Mone throws champagne in Luther’s face.

The Young Bucks have their own customized limousine (on Tony Khan’s dive) and they go on a tour of their childhood homes.

Casino Gauntlet Qualifying Match: MJF vs. AR Fox vs. Anthony Bowens vs. Brody King

For the #2 spot in the match. MJF immediately hands King money to take a dive but King throws it down, which sends MJF bailing to the floor. King beats up the other two without much trouble, including the running crossbody to Fox against the barricade. MJF sits in on commentary as Fox is back in with a skin the cat into a dropkick to King.

Back up and Fox hits a springboard inverted flip dive to take King down. King hits a dive of his own to drop both of them but MJF is back up to steal some covers as we take a break. Back with MJF running the ropes to taunt Bowens but King takes him down. King clotheslines Bowens and Fox down and we get a quadruple breather. Bowens is up with a Blockbuster to King to make him DDT MJF, followed by a spinning DDT for two on Fox.

King’s Cannonball misses MJF, who hits a running knee to Fox. MJF grabs a chair, which King punches into his face, setting up a triple Cannonball in the corner for two. Fox is back up with a 450 for two of his own but MJF hits Bowens with the hammerlock DDT. MJF says BRODY SUCKS but gets caught in the hanging sleeper. King Ganso Bombs Bowens so Fox breaks it up, only to get caught in the Salt Of The Earth to give MJF the win at 13:01.

Rating: B-. I could go a long, long, long time without a three or four way qualifying match for…pretty much anything really. Anyway, this did have more drama than the opener, because the prize of being #2 in the Casino Gauntlet is far different than just not being in the gauntlet whatsoever. King looked like a monster, Fox was his usual entertaining self, Bowens is talented and MJF stole a win as he said he would. Pretty much as expected here.

Post match Mark Briscoe comes out to say that MJF will be getting an uninterrupted a** whipping in Dallas. Before then though, he wants MJF to come to the ring on his own for a talkie talk, and if he has anything next to his pickle, he’ll do it. Cue Jet Speed to go after the Hurt Syndicate, who come back and lay them out. Jet Speed keeps getting up and keep getting beaten down as the destruction continues. Kevin Knight gets up again and challenges Shelton Benjamin for Collision. Jet Speed is not feeling like serious challengers, though I’m not sure who would at this point.

Young Bucks/Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle O’Reilly/Bandido/Roderick Strong

Bandido takes Takeshita down to start and gives him the finger gun to the face. Matt comes in with a top rope spinning armdrag before the Bucks elbow O’Reilly down. We hit the parade of strikes to the face until Bandido hits a big dive to take the Bucks out on the floor. Takeshita takes him out with a dive of his own though and we take a break.

We come back with Strong getting the tag to clean house, followed by O’Reilly doing the same. Matt is back up with some rolling northern lights suplexes and Takeshita Blue Thunder Bombs Bandido to leave everyone down. A pop up sitout powerbomb gets two on Bandido but he’s back up with a super flipping World’s Strongest Slam for two of his own.

Nick flips out of the 21 Plex though and a double superkick into a wheelbarrow suplex drops Bandido for two more. O’Reilly breaks up the superkick party but the second round takes him down. A triple knee to the face sets up Raging Fire to give Takeshita the pin on O’Reilly at 11:48.

Rating: B. This was the party match of the week and it isn’t like O’Reilly and Strong have much status to lose so the result is fine. The Bucks don’t need a win but Takeshita gets to look strong on the way to his Ring Of Honor World Title match next week. Other than that, this was a way to give the fans something entertaining that has become the standard in AEW and that makes sense for an anniversary show.

Post match Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay run in to clear the Bucks out. They still want the EVP titles on the line because the people can get the power back. The Bucks so no, but Ospreay sweetens the pot by saying if the Bucks win, Swerve and Ospreay can’t challenge for the World Title for a year. Swerve is in as well and the match is set.

Will Ospreay/Swerve Strickland vs. The Beast Mortos/Dralistico

Mortos and Dralistico rush the ring to start fast and Ospreay is knocked to the floor. Swerve kicks away at Mortos and hits the rolling Downward Spiral but Mortos sends him to the floor. Mortos hits a big rolling flip dive to take the heroes out and we take a break. We come back with Ospreay getting the tag to clean house, including a big flip dive to take out Dralistico. Mortos backbreakers Ospreay into a top rope double stomp from Dralistico for two, with Swerve making the save. Back up and a Swerve Stomp/Stormbreaker combination hits Mortos, leaving Dralistico to get Styles Clashed into a House Call for the pin at 8:42.

Rating: C+. Ok so the result was never really in doubt here, but it makes all the sense in the world to have the new superhero team get a win. They have a heck of a showdown coming up in less than two weeks so getting the experience together is a must. I’m not sure which way the All In match will go and that’s a nice feeling, even if it means the Bucks winning feels possible.

Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada

Non-title and Don Callis is here with Okada. A shove to the face annoys Ibushi to start and Okada bails to the floor. Back in and Okada pats him on the chest before bailing outside again. A cheap shot from behind drops Ibushi but he knocks Okada outside for a slingshot dive. Okada manages a ram into the steps though and we take a break.

We come back with Ibushi hitting a dropkick and kicking him down, setting up a standing moonsault for two. A running knee drops Okada again but he’s back up with a flapjack to cut Ibushi off. The top rope elbow hits Ibushi again and there’s the middle finger to the camera. Okada knocks him into the corner and hammers away, where Ibushi fights up.

The Rainmaker is ducked and Ibushi hits a hard clothesline of his own. Ibushi’s phoenix splash is countered into a German suplex but the Rainmaker is countered (again) into a kick to the head. They go up top and Ibushi hits a super tiger driver, say it with me, for two. Okada is back on his feet 33 seconds later and counters a sunset flip into a rollup for two more. The big dropkick into the Rainmaker finishes Ibushi at 14:47.

Rating: B-. That super tiger driver being little more than a throwaway move didn’t help here, but at least it seems that Ibushi won’t be getting a Superman push. He’s looked better in his return, but he only means so much in AEW outside of being Kenny Omega’s friend. Okada looks like more of a killer going into All In, and that should make the winner take all match that much better.

Post match the Don Callis Family comes in for the beatdown but Kenny Omega returns with a chair for the save. Ibushi and Omega beat Trent Beretta down and celebrate to end the show.

Results

Mercedes Mone b. Mina Shirakawa – Small package

MJF b. Brody King, AR Fox and Anthony Bowens – Salt Of The Earth to Fox

Young Bucks/Konosuke Takeshita b. Roderick Strong/Bandido/Kyle O’Reilly – Raging Fire to O’Reilly

Will Ospreay/Swerve Strickland b. The Beast Mortos/Dralistico – House Call to Dralistico

Kazuchika Okada b. Kota Ibushi – Rainmaker

