Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 3.1.24  

Rampage

Date: March 1, 2024

Location: Von Braun Center, Huntsville, Alabama

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

We are two days away from Revolution and that means we are likely in for a show built around getting the show ready. The card is all but set though there is always the chance that something else will be added before we get to Greensboro. Odds are we get something not quite related to Revolution here though so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Rugido vs. Claudio Castagnoli

The CMLL invasion continues. Castagnoli throws him around without much trouble to start but Rugido takes it to the mat for some grappling. An armdrag has Castagnoli down and looking a bit surprised. Rugido hurricanranas him to the floor and hits a dive, only for Castagnoli to fire off a hard clothesline back inside. They head right back to the floor, where Rugido is sent into the barricade, followed by Castagnoli armdragging him off the top back inside.

We take a break and come back with Rugido making a comeback, including kicking Castagnoli to the floor for an Asai moonsault. Another clothesline gives Castagnoli another two but Rugido suplexes him into the corner for the same. Rugido’s armbar is broken up and Castagnoli Swings him for two more. The elbows to the mask set up the Neutralizer to give Castagnoli the pin at 11:57.

Rating: B-. This was the CMLL invasion in a nutshell: someone with no background around here comes in, has a good enough match and then leaves, perhaps with one more match included. Why should that be enough to make me interested? There are countless people already on the AEW roster who could have a good match with Castagnoli and “he’s from CMLL” isn’t enough to make me care that much more about Rugido. That has been the case multiple times now and yet it just keeps going.

Post match Castagnoli shows respect but then kicks Rugido low. Rugido’s tag partner Magnus makes the save.

We recap the Sting/Darby Allin/Young Bucks segment from Dynamite. The repelling was awesome.

Video on the World Title match at Revolution.

Lance Archer/Righteous vs. Luke Langley/Anaya/Vaught

Vincent dances around and drops Vaught to start. A running kick to the face sets up a low Downward Spiral before it’s off to Dutch. Vaught manages to get over to the corner and brings in Langley, who is Boss Man Slammed for his efforts. Everything breaks down and Archer chokeslams Vaught onto Langley. Archer Blackouts Anaya onto Langley for the pin at 2:38.

Video on Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo.

Riho vs. Trish Adora

Riho’s running shoulder doesn’t work but a running dropkick sends Adora to the floor. The big dive to the floor takes her out again but Adora plants her down with a swinging slam. We take a break and come back with Adora getting two off a backbreaker. Riho fights back and hits a high crossbody for two, followed by a northern lights suplex for the same. Adora kicks her in the face but misses a backsplash, allowing Adora to hit a crucifix bomb. The running knees finish Adora at 8:02.

Rating: C. I guess it’s time to push Riho again as she seems to be a required part of AEW. I know she was a big deal at the beginning but every time I see her out there, she feels less and less interesting. Adora might not be the next big thing, but she gets my attention more than Riho. The match was the usual fare and not much more than that, which shouldn’t be shocking.

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker are about to go on a date but the Outcasts and Zak Knight jump them.

All Star Scramble Qualifying Match: Magnus vs. Matt Sydal

Magnus kicks away the handshake offer to start so Sydal armdrags him down a few times as commentary ignores the match to run down the Revolution card. Sydal knocks him down and hits the standing moonsault for two, followed by the spinwheel kick in the corner. Magnus grabs a backbreaker for two as we take a break.

Back with Magnus hitting Angel’s Wings for two but Sydal snaps off a hurricanrana. A big kick to the head gives Sydal two and a fisherman’s buster gets the same. Sydal’s springboard takes too long so he has to settle for some kicks to the head. The top rope Meteora gives Sydal two but a super hurricanrana is countered, allowing Magnus to hit the running knees in the corner for the pin at 11:49.

Rating: C+. Much like the opener, the wrestling was good, but there was little reason to care about what was going on. Sydal has long since been a jobber to the stars around here and we’ve seen Magnus for all of thirty seconds before his appearance here. Magnus winning at least lets the CMLL guys do something, but I’m not sure I buy his chances at getting a World Title shot.

Results

Claudio Castagnoli b. Rugido – Neutralizer

Lance Archer/Righteous b. Luke Langley/Anaya/Vaught – Blackout to Anaya

Riho b. Trish Adora – Running knees

Magnus b. Matt Sydal – Running knees in the corner

