Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts VII Review  

Battle Of The Belts VII

Date: July 15, 2023

Location: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

It’s back to the series that doesn’t seem to matter much to AEW. Most of the card was announced last night on Rampage so it isn’t like there was a ton of effort put into the build. That has been the case for a long time now with this series but maybe this one will be different. Let’s get to it.

We open with Ricky Starks celebrating winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and walking up the ramp, where Jushin Thunder Liger is waiting with the cup. Starks snatches it out of his hands, celebrates really fast, and leaves with Liger being a bit confused.

We run down the card.

International Title: Lance Archer vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy is defending and has the title back after Jake Roberts (with Archer) took it on Rampage. Cassidy slugs away to start but gets caught on top with a shot to the face. The Blackout is countered into a sleeper but Archer powers out and sends him outside. We get a Cassidy vs. Roberts tease until Cassidy kicks away at Archer. That doesn’t matter, as Archer swings him hard into the barricade before stopping to beat up some security. The distraction lets Cassidy dropkick him into the barricade a few times and then stack some security on top.

Archer shrugs that off and sends Cassidy into the barricade, followed by into the corner back inside. We take a break and come back with Cassidy escaping the Blackout and a chokeslam attempt. A basement superkick connects but the Orange Punch is knocked out of the air. Archer grabs a hammerlock swinging Rock Bottom for two and Cassidy is sent outside. Roberts loads up a DDT but Archer stops him, only for Cassidy to grab his own DDT. They fight on the apron until Cassidy knocks him to the floor to retain by countout at 10:15.

Rating: C+. This was Cassidy being dominated again but retaining again, which is a bit of a huge stretch. The idea of Cassidy being hurt and overwhelmed has been done for months now and I’m not sure when they are actually going to do something with it. Cassidy has gotten almost all he can out of the title, but he should be seeing Archer again soon.

Tony Schiavone brings out the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn for a chat. They don’t like QTV mocking them and promise revenge next week in a trios match. Then next week on Collision, they get a Trios Titles match against the House of Black. Four way scissoring ensues.

Women’s Title: Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie

Storm, with Ruby Soho, is defending. Taya starts fast and hammers away to send her outside (where Soho says Storm NEEDS A MINUTE). Running knees against the ropes get two back inside but they fight right back to the floor. Taya runs her over again and we take a break.

Back with Taya running her over and hitting a running hip attack in the corner for two. The television feed seems to go out and we take an unexpected break, coming back with…..part of Julia Hart vs. Bambi Hall from last week’s Collision. We then cut to commentary welcoming us back from the satellite feed being knocked out by bad weather. They don’t actually say who won the match but we’ll say it ended at about 11:00. I won’t rate half of the match but they were having a pretty physical fight before it was cut off.

Here are Tony Khan and Martha Hart to present Willow Nightingale and Ricky Starks with their titles and trophies. She gives a speech about the greatness of Calgary and what it means for the two of them to carry on Owen’s legacy.

TNT Title: Shawn Spears vs. Luchasaurus

Luchasaurus, with Christian Cage, is defending and commentary tells us that Toni Storm retained the title. Spears is sent outside for the early beating and we take a break. Back with Spears hammering away in the corner before they head outside. Spears rips off Christian’s jacket and gets sent through the barricade for his efforts. Back in and a chokeslam gets two on Spears but Luchasaurus charges into a chair in the corner to give Spears the same. Cage offers a distraction though and a Northern Lariat retains the title at 10:04.

Rating: C+. This went about as expected as Spears was there to give the Canadian fans something to cheer about. He was a good choice to get beaten down and Luchasaurus’ stuff did look solid, but I’m not sure how much anyone else was interested in Spears as a challenger. It’s an odd choice to close the show, but at least we could see everything.

We see a clip of Ruby Soho forearming Valkyrie so Storm Zero could retain the title. That’s a nice touch.

Results

Orange Cassidy b. Lance Archer via countout

Toni Storm b. Taya Valkyrie – Storm Zero

Luchasaurus b. Shawn Spears – Northern Lariat

