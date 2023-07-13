Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.12.23  

Dynamite

Date: July 12, 2023

Location: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

We’re still in Canada and a week away from Blood & Guts next week. That means we should be getting a big build towards the match, but at the same time, there are also three tournaments, plus Battle Of The Belts coming up. For now though the Blind Eliminator tournament gets a little more focus so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Komander vs. Chris Jericho

Jericho sends him into the corner for the headstand to start so Komander comes back with a very bouncy hurricanrana. Komander tries to bounce around but gets forearmed in the face, setting up the backbreaker. Back up and Komander snaps off some kicks to the face, only to be hiptossed out to the floor as we take a break.

We come back with Komander in trouble, including a pair of powerbombs to plant him hard. The Lionsault misses so Komander grans la majistral for two. Back up and Jericho takes his head off with a clothesline but Komander kicks him down. The rope walk shooting star press gets two and Jericho misses a dive to the floor. Komander hits the rope walk flipping dive (or trick as Tony calls it), setting up a phoenix splash for two back inside. Jericho’s Codebreaker gets two so Komander tries another springboard, only to get pulled into the Liontamer for the tap at 12:50.

Rating: B-. Komander was trying here but there were so many instances where Jericho had to stand there for Komander to set something up. That doesn’t make for the best visual as I keep waiting for Jericho to do something about it. Other than that, Jericho pulling him in and ultimately catching Komander trying once too often is a good way to go. Just stop being so ridiculous and Komander’s stock goes way up.

Post match Don Callis comes out to show us a clip of himself and Jericho, with their mentor Bad News Allen, early in their careers. Jericho remembers this and says Allen told them to stay together. They didn’t keep his promise but Callis believes that Allen is looking down and smiling at the idea of the two of them getting together again. Jericho still doesn’t say yes.

Jungle Boy will not get out of his car so here is Hook to chase him away. Hook: “Keep running Perry.”

Don Callis is ready to name the fifth member of his team for Blood & Guts.

We recap MJF’s efforts to win over Adam Cole.

MJF and Cole were at a bar last week, with MJF not being pleased over Cole not wearing their team shirt. Some attractive women come in and MJF says two for him, two for Cole. That’s not going to work for Cole, which MJF says makes four for him. MJF and the ladies leave and we cut to MJF coming back, saying the maximum ride is spent.

Cole says he’ll put the team shirt on if they do what he wants to do next. Cool with MJF…..but Cole wants to play video games. It happens to be Fight Forever, where they bond over how they were going to turn on each other. They win the titles in the game to wrap up this hilariously goofy segment.

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Darby Allin/Orange Cassidy vs. Sammy Guevara/Daniel Garcia

Sammy mocks the hands in the pockets to start before they trade armdrags. Cassidy puts his hands in his own pockets, leaving Sammy to spin into his pose. Allin comes in for a handshake before hitting a heck of a suicide dive onto Garcia. Back up and Garcia tags himself in for the spinning front chancery to Allin as we take a break.

We come back with Cassidy getting the hot tag and coming in to take over. Garcia’s sleeper is quickly broken up but the Dragontamer has Cassidy in trouble. Allin makes the save and it’s the Stundog Millionaire into Allin’s flipping Stunner into Cassidy’s spinning DDT. Guevara is back in with a running knee but a second misses, allowing Cassidy to hit the Beach Break.

Cassidy and Garcia trade rollups for two each until they trade shots to the face for a double knockdown. Sammy misses the shooting star press as Garcia Dragontamers Cassidy. Cue Prince Nana of all people to hand Garcia the skateboard. With Allin going after Garcia, here is Swerve Strickland for a cheap shot. The GTH hits Allin for the pin at 12:53.

Rating: B-. It would have been hard to imagine MJF/Cole not going through to the finals but this practically seals their spot. The interesting thing here is you could have gone either way for the winners, as both teams were options to move on. Strickland interfering works well as a way to save Allin’s status, but the Society moving on to the finals makes all the sense in the world too.

Video on Nick Wayne, who started training for wrestling at 9 years old. Then his father died and now he wrestles for both of them.

Roderick Strong, in a neck brace, asks Adam Cole if he is starting to really like MJF. Cole gets a text from MJF, saying he has the flu and might not be able to go.

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Brian Cage/Big Bill vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman/Adam Cole

And MJF is fine. Cole even has his team shirt as MJF asks who wants to see him slam Bill. MJF tries and there goes his back as a result. That means we need a quick meeting on the floor before it’s off to Cole vs. Cage. We pause for Cage to do some pushups and it’s back to Bill vs. MJF, the latter of whom still can’t hit a slam. Bill gets dropped as we take a break.

We come back with MJF losing his shirt and telling Bill to hit him. Instead Bill grabs a choke but MJF manages the slam. Cage comes back in and blocks a piledriver so MJF goes to the eyes and dives over to Cole. MJF calls for the double clothesline but Bill clotheslines both of them instead. Some superkicks put Bill down for a change but Cage hits a double clothesline of his own. The fall away slam/Samoan drop combination has Cole and MJF in more trouble. Not that it matters as Cole is right back with the Boom to finish Cage out of nowhere at 10:14.

Rating: C+. Sweet goodness this team is fun. I know it isn’t a long term thing and it shouldn’t be, but I’m having a great time watching Cole and MJF be goofy together. That’s exactly what they’re going for before the big betrayal, which should be a heck of a moment (even better if the double clothesline is involved). This story has been all kinds of fun and they made a match work that way too.

Post match MJF acknowledges how over he is in Canada but then has Cole do his own catchphrase. MJF says the double clothesline is coming and we get a rare DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE chant. After explaining boundaries to MJF, Cole says he never expected this to work, but they’re doing pretty well. They’re ready to win the tournament.

Roderick Strong is in the back and doesn’t seem impressed.

Jake Hager goes to see Chris Jericho, who is considering the Don Callis offer. Hager goes over their history together and hands him his hat.

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

Soho runs her over to start and they go to the apron, where Toni Storm’s distraction doesn’t work. Instead Blue faceplants Soho on the apron but gets sent knees first into the steps. Soho kicks at the knee back inside and wraps it around the post to keep Blue in trouble. Back up and Soho gets in some kicks of her own, allowing her to plant Soho for a fast two. The knee gives out but Blue is still able to block Destination Unknown. A half crab sends Blue over to the ropes but her leg gives out again. Soho hits a middle rope No Future for the pin at 8:36.

Rating: C. I could have seen this one going either way as Blue winning the whole thing would not have shocked me. Soho could use a win of some kind if she isn’t going to be a champion anytime soon, so sending her forward makes sense. The match itself was only so good, but an underdog fighting through an injury is almost always going to work.

Harley Cameron has a music video for a song called Rap Lessons.

Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

Wayne turned 18 the day before yesterday and takes Strickland into the corner for a tap on the jaw. Some kicks miss for Wayne and that’s an early standoff. Wayne sends him to the apron where a hurricanrana sends Strickland outside as we take a break. Back with Wayne fighting out of a chinlock and catching Strickland on in the corner.

Cue Darby Allin to cheer Wayne on as a reverse hurricanrana gives Wayne two. Wayne’s World (diving cutter) gets another two but Strickland counters a hurricanrana attempt into a powerbomb. The Last Call, plus a glare at Allin, sets up the JML driver to finish Wayne at 10:36.

Rating: B-. Wayne is incredibly young and definitely feels like someone who came up through the independents, but he does have a natural athleticism that works for him. I’m not sure how far he is going to go right off the bat, but it’s certainly a unique story. He got in a lot on Strickland here, though ultimately AEW did the right thing.

Here’s what’s coming on various shows.

Here is Don Callis to announce the fifth member for Blood & Guts. Callis mocks Kenny Omega, who comes out but gets cut off by Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita. Cue Pac, who will be the fifth man, to help with the big beatdown of Omega. Hold on though as Omega, despite being choked with a chair, says his team has a fifth member as well: Kota Ibushi. The Elite make the save and Omega promises to destroy Callis to end the show.

Results

Chris Jericho b. Komander – Liontamer

Daniel Garcia/Sammy Guevara b. Orange Cassidy/Darby Allin – GTH to Allin

Maxwell Jacob Friedman/Adam Cole b. Brian Cage/Big Bill – Boom to Cage

Ruby Soho b. Skye Blue – No Future

Swerve Strickland b. Nick Wayne – JML Driver

