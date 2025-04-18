Hall’s Prestige Wrestling Nothing To Lose Review  

Nothing To Lose

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: MEET Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Jordan Castle, Brian Zane

This is from Prestige Wrestling, a promotion from the Pacific northwest. I’m not sure what that is going to mean this time around but I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen from the promotion before. Hopefully they can live up to the hype as I’m watching them based on that reputation. Let’s get to it.

Note that I do not follow the promotion so I apologize in advance for any plot or character points I miss.

Lykos Gym vs. Sinner And Saint

Lykos II and Icarus start things off but all four come in for the staredown. With that broken up, Lykos II takes over on Williams and it’s quickly back to Icarus. An armdrag into an armbar takes Icarus down as Zane talks about his high school e-fed (I love independent wrestling). Lykos gets taken into the corner and dropped with a clothesline but he manages to get up top.

That means a roll over to Lykos II and the pace picks way up. A brainbuster gives Lykos II two but some rapid fire strikes to the face knock him down. Ode To The Fallen is broken up and it’s back to Lykos as everything breaks down. Lo Mein Pain gets two on Icarus but a double brainbuster is broken up. Lykos II is sent outside (and hard too) and it’s the Ode To The Fallen to give Williams the pin at 8:30.

Rating: C+. Perfectly watchable tag match here between two teams who have been around the independent scene for a good while. Sinner And Saint are getting a focus in TNA so they might be on their way somewhere. I’m not sure I get the appeal of Lykos Gym, but they are far from bad in the ring.

Arez/El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr./Galeno del Mal vs. Z-Brats

Lucha libre vs. Dragon Gate here. Arez and Shun Skywalker start things off with Arez spinning around to get some early near falls. An armdrag takes Skywalker down again and the other Z-Brats come in to hammer Arez down into the corner. Everything breaks down and Galeno and Wagner gets sent into each other and Skywalker gets to pose. Back up and Galeno and Wagner (who are apparently brothers) double team Ishin and a pair of splashes get two, with Skywalker making the save.

Wagner chops at Skywalker in the corner but he’s back with a sitout butterfly suplex for two. Back up and a double suplex gets two on Galeno but Arez is back in for a PK to Minoura. A step up Asai moonsault takes him out again but Ishin is there for a running flip dive. The much bigger Galeno hits his own dive before Ishin manages to suplex him back inside. Galeno is right back up with the Galeno Special to plant Ishin for the pin at 10:34.

Rating: B-. This week has featured quite a few matches similar to this one and that’s not a bad thing. These people know how to work well together and this was no exception. They mixed things up a bit here with some bigger guys and that helped a good bit. It’s another fast paced tag match with people getting to do their thing and it’s on the card over and over for a reason.

Jordan Cruz vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy

The smaller Bodhi tries to start fast but his high crossbody is pulled out of the air. Cruz knees him in the face in the corner and grabs a Falcon Arrow to drop Bodhi again. Quite the lariat turns Bodhi inside out but he comes back with a high crossbody. A Pele kick rocks Cruz and a pop up hurricanrana gives Bodhi two. Bodhi’s 450 is countered with a grab of the throat and a superplex into a Shining Wizard…gets two as Cruz pulls him up. No More Sorrow (a brainbuster onto the knee) finishes Bodhi at 4:54.

Rating: C. Not much to this one but there wasn’t supposed to be. Bodhi is literally named “Young Prodigy” so seeing him take that kind of a beating makes good sense. Cruz got to show off well enough here too, though it’s almost strange to see this kind of a match on such a featured show.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Priest

Suzuki gets a heck of a reaction and Priest heads straight to the floor for some stalling. Back in and a kick to the leg has Priest in more trouble as the fans get in a MURDER GRANDPA chant. Priest’s chops just annoy Suzuki and he’s smart enough before Suzuki can retaliate. The stalling is on again but this time Suzuki follows him outside and it’s time to throw some chops.

Suzuki even puts him in front of a fan for a big chop and let’s have a chair. Apparently that’s a ringside chair so it doesn’t count as a DQ, at least according to commentary. Back in and Suzuki starts working on the hand before switching over to a half crab. That’s switched into a crossface but Priest gets up and goes after the leg.

A Figure Four has the leg in more trouble but Suzuki cranks on the ankle to make Priest go to the ropes, despite still having the hold on. That’s some amazing pain innovation. Back up and they strike it out with Suzuki getting even angrier. Suzuki knocks him down and does it again, with the fans thinking Priest’s time is limited. The sleeper into the Gotch style piledriver finishes for Suzuki at 12:28.

Rating: B-. This is the kind of thing that Suzuki can still do well, as it was more a case of him being goofy/intimidating at the same time while using some smoke and mirrors to get through the match. Suzuki can’t move nearly as well as he did before and it’s smart to let him do something easier like this. The fans still love him so let him go do something a bit less than serious.

Post match Suzuki teases a piledriver on the referee but lets him escape.

Kevin Blackwood vs. Leon Slater

Man Like DeReiss is here with Slater. They go with the grappling to start until Blackwood grabs a headlock into a shoulder. Slater is back up with a running clothesline for a knockdown, with Blackwood nipping up. A bouncing kick to the face sends Blackwood to the floor and there’s the slingshot dive. Back up and a slingshot Fameasser over the middle rope has Blackwood in more trouble. Blackwood drops him onto the apron though and a knee to the ribs cuts him off again.

Slater’s rollup seems to annoy Blackwood, who drops him with a belly to back suplex. The abdominal stretch goes on the banged up ribs but Slater powers out and hits a leg lariat. Slater hits a running boot to the face for two so Blackwood German suplexes him down for the same. They go up top, where Slater gets shoved down but he avoids a dive. Slater hits a Blue Thunder Bomb, only to miss a 450. Another top rope double stomp is kicked out of the air but Slater’s Swanton 450 hits raised knees. Now Blackwood’s double stomp can finish at 12:21.

Rating: B. Blackwood has impressed me in the few matches I’ve seen him in and that’s a cool thing to see. He wrestles an intense style and Slater’s high flying fits in well with him. I’ve liked Slater during his time in TNA and hopefully he gets a chance to keep going, as that could take him a long way.

Evan Rivers/Tate Mayfairs/Vaughn Vertigo/Xia Brookside vs. Drexl/Jaiden/Amira/Matt Brannigan

Rivers and company have matching costumes….though I have no idea what they are. Jaiden strikes away at Vaughn to start before it’s off to Brookside vs. the rather odd Drexl. Mayfair comes in to chop away at Drexl, who rubs his nipples in appreciation. Brannigan comes in and gets taken into the wrong corner and it’s time for some wind up spanks. Brookside comes in and gets dropkicked down by Amira, sending her and her team outside for a huddle. Brannigan and company stop for a drink and everyone but Mayfairs do match pose.

Instead, Brannigan gets suplexed down so it’s time for CPR. Amira gets taken into the corner for a kick to the back of the head but manages a quick shot of her own. Jaiden comes in to clean house for all of five seconds before getting stomped down in the corner. Jaiden’s suplex gets him out of trouble and it’s Drexl coming in to clothesline and grab various things. Everything breaks down and most of the people head out to the floor. Amira gets caught in the Tree Of Woe for a coast to coast ax handle. That sets up Mayfairs’ moonsault for the pin at 11:56.

Rating: C+. This was little more than goofy fun with the heroic team getting to do their entertaining stuff and the villains cutting them off here and there. It was a good example of taking a bunch of people and letting them entertain the fans, which is going to work every time. If nothing else else, Brookside getting a bit more featured time is a nice bonus too.

We get a pretty basic highlight package on the promotion.

Michael Oku vs. El Phantasmo

Amira (not the one from the previous match) is here with Oku. Feeling out process to start and they take turns shaking Amira’s hand. Phantasmo shoulders him down and grabs a hurricanrana to send Oku outside. Some chops have Oku in more trouble and a whip into the corner has him in trouble back inside. Oku is sent outside, where his chop almost hits Amira by mistake.

Back in and Oku wins a slugout and grabs a tornado DDT for two. The top rope Lionsault misses though, leaving Phantasmo to hit a regular version for two more. Oku kicks him down though and now the top rope Lionsault can hit the leg, setting up the half crab. The rope is grabbed so Oku knocks him outside, setting up the Fosbury Flop. Phantasmo is able to catch him on top for a superplex and a cutthroat driver gets two. They trade big shots to the head until Phantasmo’s clothesline gets two. Oku’s backslide gets two so Phantasmo hits a Canadian Revolution II for the same. Thunder Kiss 86 finishes Oku at 13:30.

Rating: B-. Oku continues to grow on me and that’s nice to see after so long of being relatively indifferent to him. This was a good mixture of technical and high flying stuff, with Phantasmo looking rather smooth in the ring. You can see how talented these two are and they had a good match, which shouldn’t be a surprise.

Respect is shown post match.

IInspiration vs. Kylie Rae/Nicole Matthews

This is the IInspiration’s first American independent match ever and the fans give them quite the reception. Matthews runs Lee over and mocks her dancing, only for Lee to do the exact same thing in a nice moment. Rae comes in and gets caught with a middle rope ax handle to the arm. It’s back to Matthews, who gets rolled up for a quick two. With Matthews on the floor, Rae gets caught with some running shots in the corner. Stereo kicks drop Rae again and it’s time for Matthews and Rae to leave.

The IInspiration isn’t having that and drag them back for the right hands in the corner. Matthews gets in a shot to McKay’s knee though and it’s time to start the double teaming on the leg. Matthews cranks on McKay’s leg but she sends Rae and Matthews into each other. It’s back to Lee to pick up the pace, including a tornado DDT for two. Everything breaks down and Matthews gets a half crab on McKay. Lee does the same thing to Rae and it’s a powerbomb/spinning faceplant combination to give Lee the pin at 10:54.

Rating: C+. This was the feel good match as having the IInspiration got to have their big moment as they have been away for a long time. They get to come in and beat some known names, which is a fine way to use them. I’m not sure I can imagine them being around long term, but it was perfectly fine for a one off appearance.

Prestige Wrestling World Title: Alan Angels vs. Calvin Tankman

Angels is defending and it’s No DQ so he jumps Tankman with a trashcan to start. They get inside for the opening bell and the much bigger Tankman fights back to take them out to the floor. An exchange of chairs to the back goes to Tankman, who knocks him around ringside and drops him onto the apron. The door is loaded up but Angels dropkicks it into Tankman’s face for the big crash.

Angels chokes away with a chain and puts a trashcan over Tankman’s head for a heck of a chair shot. Tankman drops him with a single forearm and Angels’ chair shot bounces off the rope and hits him in the head. Angels blocks a powerbomb though and hammers away with forearms to the back of the head.

The Rings Of Saturn with a chain has Tankman in more trouble but he powers out for two of his own. Tankman makes a door bridge, with a super sitout powerbomb putting Angels through them for two. With that not working, Tankman takes him up again but cue Jordan Cruz to powerbomb Tankman through the chairs. The Halo Strike (basically a Van Daminator) retains the title at 16:01.

Rating: B-. The ending felt like a big deal as Angels now has some muscle to help fight against the forces of good. Tankman is a big guy who can move and that makes for a good challenger for a smaller champion like Angels. The weapons stuff helped make the match feel special, as we hadn’t seen it throughout the show. Nice main event here with the surprise angle at the end.

Results

Sinner And Saint b. Lykos Gym – Ode To The Fallen to Lykos

Arez/Galeno del Mal/El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. b. Z-Brats – Galeno Special to Ishin

Jordan Cruz b. Bodhi Young Prodigy – No More Sorrow

Minoru Suzuki b. Adam Priest – Gotch style piledriver

Kevin Blackwood b. Leon Slater – Double stomp

Evan Rivers/Tate Mayfairs/Vaughn Vertigo/Xia Brookside b. Drexl/Jaiden/Amira/Matt Brannigan – Moonsault to Amira

El Phantasmo b. Michael Oku – Thunder Kiss 86

IInspiration b. Kylie Rae/Nicole Matthews – Powerbomb/spinning faceplant combination to Rae

Alan Angels b. Calvin Tankman – Halo Strike

