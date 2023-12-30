Hall’s ROH TV Review 12.28.23  

Ring Of Honor

Date: December 28, 2023

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

It’s the last show of the year and odds are that isn’t going to mean much. The one change here might be the length, as the lack of a Collision taping this weekend means no Ring Of Honor taping. The Women’s TV Title tournament is on its way and maybe we can get some details on it this week. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of the Ring Of Honor related stuff on Dynamite.

Opening sequence.

Nyla Rose vs. Alejandra Lion

Rose powers her down to start but Rose slips out of a suplex and slugs away. That earns her a backbreaker into a backsplash as the beating is on. Rose hits a basement superkick and the Beast Bomb finishes at 2:01.

Peter Avalon vs. Zak Knight

Knight is Saraya’s brother and spears Avalon down to start. Avalon needs a breather on the apron to start so Knight sticks out his chest for some chopping. Knight picks up the pace and hits a hard clothesline but Avalon knees his way out of a suplex. They head outside where Avalon manages a posting, followed by a high crossbody for two back inside. Back up and Knight grabs a suplex, setting up a Razor’s Edge buckle bomb. A running forearm to the face finishes Avalon at 4:15.

Rating: C+. They didn’t have time to get very far here but Knight was aggressive and showed a lot of fire. I’m not sure if it’s good enough to get him a job, but he certainly put in the effort to get noticed here. They packed in a pretty decent amount for a four minute match and Avalon made Knight look good in the process.

Various women want the Women’s TV Title. They couldn’t make this feel more like the “We Can’t Beat Athena” Title if they tried.

Athena is happy with Billie Starkz and Lexi Nair, saying Starkz is going to be the first Women’s TV Champion. Starkz says she’s going to win the TV Title because she couldn’t win the Women’s Title.

Iron Savages/Jacked Jameson vs. Von Erichs/Bryan Keith

Keith headlocks Bronson to start but Bronson knocks him back down. An elbow misses so it’s off to Ross vs. Jameson. After a shot of Savage Sauce, Jameson lets him fire off some forearms so Marshall comes in with a dropkick. The threat of the Iron Claw means it’s Boulder coming in and getting double dropkicked.

We settle down to Ross being shoved into Boulder’s chest and the chinlock goes on. Bronson misses the moonsault though and the rolling tag brings Marshall in to clean house. Marshall manages a slam for two on Bronson but the Claw is broken up. Everything breaks down and stereo Claws give the Von Erichs the win at 8:21.

Rating: C. There is no way around it: the Von Erichs are pretty dull. They’re good enough for a basic match, but aside from them being part of a famous wrestling family and from Texas, there is only so much about them. Keith didn’t get to showcase himself all that much here and the Savages and Jameson were the same as always.

Griff Garrison and Cole Karter aren’t happy that Maria isn’t here but here is the Spanish Announce Project to set up a match for next week.

Lady Frost/Trish Adora/Kiera Hogan vs. Renegades/Taya Valkyrie

Hogan takes Taya into the ropes to start and hits a running hip attack so it’s off to Charlette. A superkick sends her into the corner and Hogan hits a running knee. Robyn gets in a cheap shot from the apron though and a pump kick/flapjack combination gets two. The chinlock keeps Hogan down and Taya comes in to take her back into the corner.

Hogan fights up without much trouble and hands it off to Frost to clean house. Taya strikes her straight into the corner though and it’s Adora coming in. Robyn isn’t having that though and plants Adora as everything breaks down. Taya plants Adora though and the curb stomp is good for the pin at 5:57.

Rating: C-. Another not so good match here, with no one getting to stand out, save for maybe Hogan. Instead it was a bunch of women not having much time to do much and the biggest name involved getting the pin. There is only so much six women can do with less than a minute apiece and that was apparent here.

Leyla Hirsch and Rachael Ellering don’t care about Maria and want the TV Title. Mercedes Martinez and Diamante come in and a tag match seems set.

Tony Nese vs. Joey Hyder

Mark Sterling is here with Nese and talks about how Nese gave everything at Final Battle and the fans liked seeing him get hurt. Now it’s time for Nese’s rebirth. Nese pounds him down into the corner to start and he shrugs off Hyder’s comeback. Some elbows to the head and a pumphandle driver finish for Nese at 1:57.

Vertvixen vs. Billie Starkz

Starkz grabs a front facelock to start and quickly takes her down. Vertvixen’s suplex is countered into a suplex and a running Blue Thunder Bomb plants Vertvixen again. A kick to the face lets Starkz go up top but Vertvixen catches her on top. That’s broken up as well and the Swanton finishes for Starkz at 3:44.

Rating: C. Another short match with Starkz getting in a win to move her towards the tournament. Starkz needed a win after her loss at Final Battle, though her being here continues to make the tournament feel like it’s as secondary of a title as you can get. Starkz will be a favorite to win the thing, but it’s only going to matter so much until someone beats Athena.

Kyle Fletcher (hey he’s actually here) says he is making the TV Title the most important title in Ring Of Honor. Next week: open challenge. Willie Mack comes in and says the open challenge is already closed.

Ethan Page vs. Johnny TV

TV takes him down to start and hammers away but Page is back up with a right hand. Page’s right hands in the corner keep TV in trouble and Page sends him outside. A kick to the head from the floor slows Page down though and we hit a dragon sleeper. TV cranks on the neck but Page suplexes his way to freedom. Back up and TV hits the Flying Chuck for two and a low blow drops Page again. Starship Pain is loaded up but cue Dalton Castle for the distraction, allowing Page to hit the springboard cutter for the pin at 6:13.

Rating: C+. The best thing here was that it felt like a main event. Maybe not the biggest match ever, but it had two bigger names and played into an established feud. That’s better than nothing and more than you usually get around here. If nothing else, Castle vs. TV feels like a big match whenever we get there, which is quite nice for a change.

Results

Nyla Rose b. Alejandra Lion – Beast Bomb

Zak Knight b. Peter Avalon – Running forearm

Von Erichs/Bryan Keith b. Iron Savages/Jacked Jameson – Stereo Iron Claws

Renegades/Taya Valkyrie b. Lady Frost/Trish Adora/Kiera Hogan – Curb stomp to Adora

Tony Nese b. Joey Hyder – Pumphandle driver

Billie Starkz b. Vertvixen – Swanton

Ethan Page b. Johnny TV – Spring cutter

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.