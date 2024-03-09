Hall’s TNA Sacrifice 2024 Review  

Sacrifice 2024

Date: March 8, 2024

Location: St. Clair College, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan

We are two weeks removed from No Surrender and that means it is time for another monthly special event. In this case we are back in Canada with a Canadian getting a shot at the World Title, as Eric Young challenges Moose. Other than that, there are some tensions in the Motor City Machine Guns but Alex Shelley will team with Chris Sabin and Kushida against Mustafa Ali and the Grizzled Young Veterans anyway. Let’s get to it.

Pre-Show: Digital Media Title: Joe Hendry vs. Crazzy Steve

Hendry, a replacement for Laredo Kid (travel issues), is challenging. Before the match Hendry talks about how Steve has not always been crazy. At various points he has been (and yes he has funny photos): a baby, lazy and obsessed with the 80s. What matters is that Hendry is here to win the title but cue AJ Francis to sit in on commentary. Hendry dodges and poses a bit to start, only to get caught in the corner where Steve can stomp away.

Back up and Hendry hits the fall away slam but Steve’s hangman’s neckbreaker gets two. A powerbomb and discus lariat drop Steve but the Standing Ovation is broken up with an elbow to the back of the head. Hold on though as Steve is favoring his knee, which is enough for Francis to post Hendry. Belladonna’s Kiss retains the title at 4:01.

Rating: C. This was just a way to move Hendry vs. Francis forward as Francis is going to have to get in the ring at some point. For now though, it’s a way to give Hendry something to be angry about, which should set up their match rather well. Steve has lost a bit of steam but he still works as the villain that no one can quite figure out. It should be a fairly big deal when someone beats him and someone needs to be built up for that role.

Pre-Show: Rascalz vs. Speedball Mountain

Miguel is quickly sent outside, leaving Mountain to chop both of the Rascalz down at once. Seven DDT’s Wentz, setting up some raining punches (rights for Bailey, lefts for Seven) in opposite corners. With that broken up, a chop block brings Seven down though and Miguel starts in on the bad knee. Miguel grabs a DDT onto the leg and the Rascalz follow it up with a double DDT on both legs.

Seven is back up with a left hand into a dragon suplex though and the tag brings in Bailey to clean house. The bouncing kicks sent Wentz outside and he kicks Miguel down, only to miss the running shooting star press. Bailey is fine enough to stack the Rascalz up for a standing moonsault double knees. Wentz is knocked outside and it’s Miguel put on top for a superplex from Seven.

Bailey misses the Ultimate Weapon though and Seven knocks him down for two. A Blockbuster/powerbomb combination gets two on Bailey, even with Seven being knocked to the floor. The referee gets dropped, allowing Wentz to spray paint Bailey in the face. Miguel’s faceplant driver gets two with Seven making another save. Wentz spray paints Miguel by mistake, meaning Bailey can kick Miguel into a dragon suplex for the pin at 7:58.

Rating: B-. Good, fast paced match here which would have served rather well as the sole pre-show match. Bailey and Seven are an example of a team who have been thrown together and happen to do fairly well. That’s not a bad thing and it gives them both something to do. If it just happens to work out, why not see what they can do with the whole thing?

The opening video talks about the importance of Sacrifice and looks at the card.

Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

They argue a lot to start until Maclin elbows him down. The threat of KIA sends Nemeth bailing out to the floor before coming back in to work on the arm. Maclin isn’t having that and sends him shoulder first into the post, followed by a backbreaker for two. Maclin yells at him by saying “COME ON DOLPH! I’M SORRY, NICK!” A hard whip sends Nemeth into the corner, setting up another backbreaker and a knee into Nemeth’s back.

That’s broken up and Nemeth hits an Angle Slam, followed by a neckbreaker for a breather. The nine straight elbows, set up the top rope tenth for two on Maclin. A Fameasser and the KIA are both countered so Maclin backdrops him outside in a heap instead. Back in and Maclin misses the Jarheadbutt, allowing Nemeth to hit the Fameasser for two. Maclin is right back by catching him on top for the Tree of Woe, but the spear misses Nemeth and sends Maclin FLYING into the timekeeper’s table.

It takes Maclin a good while to get back in, where he catches Nemeth with a running knee to the face. One heck of a Tombstone gives Maclin two and KIA connects, only for Nemeth to fall out to the floor…and TNA+ loses its signal. We come back with Maclin hitting his own Danger Zone for two, giving us a loud F*** YOU from Maclin to the crowd. Nemeth is right back with his own KIA for two (swearing not included), followed by a pair of superkicks into the Danger Zone to finish Maclin at 14:28.

Rating: B. This got going to start and while it slowed a bit later on, it was a heck of an opener that made Nemeth feel like a big deal. Fighting from behind and then winning in the end over a former World Champion is something that will make Nemeth feel like a star around here. Well more of a star that is, as he is already one of the biggest names in the company, but now he has a big win under his belt.

We run down the card, which always feels odd for a low level show airing on the company’s streaming service.

The System is ready to win the Tag Team Titles and keep the World Title, because they work.

Tag Team Titles: ABC vs. The System

The System, with Alisha Edwards, is challenging. Myers takes Austin into the corner for a shot to the ribs to start but it’s Bey coming in to help Austin with a kick to the head. Eddie comes in and gets armdragged into an armbar as the System can’t get going to start. The champs stomp away in the corner before sending Eddie outside, with Bey nailing a 619 on the apron. A spear cuts off Austin on the floor though and Alisha cuts off the dive, allowing Eddie to post Bey and take over.

Back in and Myers elbows Bey in the face for two as the fans get behind the champs. It seems to work as Eddie misses a charge in the corner, only to have Myers cut off the tag attempt. The chinlock doesn’t last long as Bey DDT’s his way to freedom and now the tag can bring Austin back in. A running clothesline puts Eddie on the floor and there’s the big dive to drop him again. Back in and the springboard spinning kick to the head gets two on Eddie, followed by a belly to back suplex/top rope elbow combination for the same.

Everything breaks down and Myers knees Austin down, only to get caught with the Art Of Finesse. Hold on though as Alisha offers a distraction so Bey flip dives onto the System instead. Bey is sent outside and it’s the System Overload to Austin, with Bey having to dive back in and make a save. Back up and Austin kicks Myers in the head, setting up a rollup for two on Eddie. Alisha grabs the leg though and the Roster Cut into the Boston Knee Party gives us new champions at 13:18.

Rating: B. Another solid match here and it was the right time to change the titles. ABC is long established as one of the better teams in TNA and having the System get some more gold is the right way to go. The company has a good division and having the System running things for a bit is about as TNA as you can get.

We recap PCO vs. Kon. They’re big and having a fight with no rules.

PCO vs. Kon

No DQ and before PCO comes to the ring, Kon burns off some time by beating up the timekeeper. Kon talks about being a monster and calls out PCO, who happily (I think?) obliges. There are already some trashcans in the ring as the slugout is on to start. PCO runs him over and loads up some chairs next to each other on the floor (the fans, believe it or not, want tables).

As usual, that takes too long and Kon knocks him off the apron and onto said chairs for a nasty crash. They chop it out until PCO manages a ram into a trashcan to take over. There’s the running flip dive through the ropes, with PCO taking a pretty nasty landing on his head. PCO is fine enough to grab a metal sheet (just like Kon) and they trade shots to the head on the way up the ramp.

Kon release Blue Thunder Bombs him onto the stage, followed by a second, with PCO bouncing. PCO is right back with a metal sheet to the head, setting up a chokeslam off the stage and through a table. That means it’s time for more chairs instead of going for a win, allowing Kon to pull himself up. Back in and Kon is planted onto the chairs, setting up the PCOsault onto Kon onto the chairs to give PCO the pin at 8:21.

Rating: B-. This was a rather fun weapons brawl and that’s what it should have been. They knew exactly what they were going to do here and it was pretty much exactly as advertised. PCO having to deal with another monster is a simple use for him and it makes sense for him to go over, as I can’t imagine Kon was going to be the next big thing around here. If he’s sticking around, make him a bodyguard/enforcer and leave it at that.

We look at AJ Francis costing Joe Hendry on the pre-show.

Francis talks about how Hendry is fake but he is real. His goal is to make sure that Hendry never has any success again. Cue Hendry to suggest a fight, with Francis shoving him away. Santino Marella comes in to make the match for Impact.

Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Spitfire vs. MK Ultra

Spitfire (Dani Luna/Jody Threat with a new name) are challenging but the champs jump them with their chains from behind. Luna fights back but gets Snow Plowed on the floor. Threat is willing to fight on her own but walks into Slamovich’s superkick. Another comeback is cut off by a spinning elbow to the face, setting up a sitout powerbomb for two. The Snow Plow is escaped so it’s off to Kelly, with Luna getting up for a distraction. That’s enough for Threat to grab a rollup for the pin and the titles at 2:36. That almost has to be either an injury, a cut for time, or one heck of a unique way to change the belts.

Post match Slamovich shoves Kelly in frustration.

We recap Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone. They had a heck of a fight at Hard To Kill and now it’s time for a rematch with Hammerstone as an official part of the roster.

Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone

Hammerstone misses a pump kick to start but gets taken down with a headlock takeover. That’s broken up so Alexander grabs the ankle lock, which is broken up a bit more quickly. They chop it out with Hammerstone getting the better of things, with Alexander falling out to the floor.

Back in and Hammerstone starts in on the back, including one heck of a backbreaker. Hammerstone kicks him into the ropes for a nasty crash, followed by the driving shoulders in the corner. We hit the bearhug, followed by an overhead belly to belly as the dominance continues. A reverse chinlock keeps Alexander down and there’s a hard backbreaker to make it even worse.

Alexander finally gets a boot up in the corner and hits a middle rope knee to the back of the head for a much needed breather. Another strike off is on until Alexander rolls some German suplexes (at least a dozen), leaving Hammerstone a bit gassed. They go outside with Alexander dropping him onto the apron for a nine count. Hammerstone gets knocked to the floor again and there’s the big running flip dive.

Back in and the ankle lock goes on but Hammerstone is out again. The referee gets bumped and the ankle lock goes on again, with Hammerstone tapping but no one to see it. Like any schnook, Alexander lets go and gets kicked low, allowing Hammerstone to hit the Nightmare Pendulum (suplex swung into a Side Effect) for the pin at 18:22.

Rating: B. This was a good, hard hitting fight and Alexander did a great job of fighting back into it after taking a beating. Hammerstone is someone who feels like he could be a big plus for TNA and this is the kind of win that could get him off on the right foot. Beating Alexander is still a big deal and he was even protected in the loss. This likely sets up a trilogy match and that should be rather good.

Post match Hammerstone steals Alexander’s headgear.

Time Machine is ready for Mustafa Ali and the Grizzled Young Veterans, though Alex Shelley doesn’t seem so thrilled.

Mustafa Ali/Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Time Machine

Ali and Sabin start things off but we’ll have Gibson face Sabin instead. They fight over wrist control with neither getting anywhere, so Drake comes in and gets taken down by the arm. Shelley, who isn’t even looking, accepts the tag and drops Drake with a running shoulder. The Veterans and the Guns have a standoff and now Ali is willing to come in, this time to face Kushida.

That means a quick armdrag into an armbar to put Ali down, only to have him DIVE into the corner to avoid Sabin. Gibson gets caught in the wrong corner and it’s a triple dropkick in the Tree of Woe. A cheap shot puts Sabin down though and of course Ali comes in to hammer away. The Veterans cut Sabin off again and hit some stereo running corner clotheslines to keep him in trouble.

Ali gets two off a neckbreaker and yells a lot but Gibson has to come in and cut off another comeback attempt. Sabin fights up and brings in Kushida to start cleaning house. The basement dropkick hits Ali and everything breaks down with Shelley taking out the Veterans. Kushida’s Hoverboard Lock is broken up so he kicks Ali down for two. Another Hoverboard Lock is broken up and a Doomsday Device gives Drake two on Kushida.

Sabin comes back in to slug away on Ali, followed by a tornado DDT to Drake. One heck of a dive takes Ali out on the ramp but here are the Good Hands. Sabin fights them off before dropping Ali with a clothesline, allowing Time Machine to take over with a triple Dream Sequence on Gibson. Ali breaks up what looked to be some version of Skull and Bones, leaving Sabin to accidentally kick Shelley in the face. Grit Your Teeth sets up Ali’s 450 to finish Shelley at 14:08.

Rating: B. This show is on a roll and they continued it here, with the ending furthering the Guns’ issues. Ali is still feeling like a huge addition to the roster and while he has to defend against Sabin, Kushida getting a shot feels like a probably way to go. Other than that, they had a fast paced and well done six man tag which advanced a few stories at once. Nice job.

We recap the Knockouts Title match. Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz went to a double countout in a #1 contenders match so Jordynne Grace will fight both of them at once.

Knockouts Title: Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

Grace is defending and here is Ash By Elegance to watch (and drink expensive champagne). Steelz is quickly sent outside and Brookside makes the mistake of trying to whip Grace into the ropes. A headscissors takes Grace down but Steelz pulls Brookside outside. Brookside gets knocked off the top as well, leaving Steelz to elbow Grace down for two. Grace is back up to run both of them over with a clothesline and hits a quick MuscleBuster for two on Steelz.

Grace picks Brookside up but Steelz is back with a middle rope bulldog to bring them both down. Steelz knocks Grace down again but Brookside gets in a running kick for the save. Back up and Grace catches them on top, setting up a double swing (Brookside on the back, Steelz in the front), because of course she can do that.

We get a double submission attempt but everything breaks down and they all need a breather. The fight goes to the floor and Brookside is sends Steelz into Ash, ruining the champagne. With Ash gone, Brookside hits a tornado DDT on Grace and then Brooksie Bombs Steelz onto Grace for two. Steelz is back up to drop Brookside and then armbar Grace, who reverses into a rollup for two of her own. Grace has finally had it and runs over Steelz, setting up the Juggernaut Driver to finish Brookside at 12:36.

Rating: C+. I wasn’t feeling this one as much as it felt like Grace could have finished them whenever she wanted, which is more or less how the match ended. Grace was in trouble and then winning about ten seconds later and that doesn’t make the match feel that interesting. This felt like it was more about setting up something with Ash By Elegance, who is likely going to be getting into the title picture sooner than later. Not a bad match, but the ending wasn’t the best.

We recap Moose defending the World Title against Eric Young. Moose is defending and Young beat Frankie Kazarian at No Surrender to earn the title shot. There’s really not much more to it than that.

TNA World Title: Moose vs. Eric Young

Moose is defending and Young’s arm/ribs are taped up. An early spear attempt misses for Moose and Young hammers away in the corner. Young sends him face first into the buckle over and over before taking Moose outside to keep up the beating. Moose finally gets smart and slams Young’s bad ribs onto the ramp to cut him off. Back in and a knee to the same ribs keeps Young in trouble and it’s time to untape the ribs.

Stomping to the ribs sets up some bending around the post and they head to the floor. Moose’s big chop hits the post but the hand is fine enough to drop Young ribs first onto the top rope. Young gets creative by biting the hand that hit the post, only to get release Rock Bottomed for two, though Moose couldn’t hook the leg because of the hand. The bearhug goes on but Young fights out…and is promptly put into a waistlock.

Young fights out again and hits a German suplex, only to have Moose catch him on top. The top rope superplex connects but Young rolls through into a suplex of his own. They slug it out until Young grabs a Death Valley Driver for two as the come back is on. Moose gets knocked off the top and the elbow gives Young two. Young goes up again but gets Sky Highed down for another near fall.

They slug it out until the spear is countered into a piledriver attempt, which is countered into a backdrop. Moose kicks him in the face but Young hits a discus lariat. There’s the piledriver for two as Moose gets his foot on the rope. A charge is cut off and Moose drops him onto the top rope, setting up the spear to give Moose two more.

They fight out to the floor and Young manages a piledriver on the apron to leave them both down. Young hits another piledriver on the floor and they get back inside but here is the System. They’re dispatched but the Canadian Destroyer connects for….two as the System pulls the referee out. The System is ejected, leaving a crew member (Frankie Kazarian) to jump Young. Now the spear can finish Young at 22:01.

Rating: C. As soon as they recapped the match, I could pretty much picture Kazarian (who hasn’t been on TV since losing to Young) coming in to cost Young the match. Young wasn’t exactly a top level challenger in the first place and then the match was mostly spent on Moose’s slow paced rib work. I wasn’t looking forward to this match coming in and I don’t think it could have been much flatter. Young’s comeback was at least trying to do something, but Young didn’t feel like a threat in the least and the ending was rather uninspired stuff.

Results

Crazzy Steve b. Joe Hendry – Belladonna’s Kiss

Speedball Mountain b. Rascalz ­ Dragon suplex to Miguel

Nic Nemeth b. Steve Maclin – Danger Zone

The System b. ABC – Boston Knee Party to Austin

PCO b. Kon – PCOsault onto a pile of chairs

Spitfire b. MK Ultra – Rollup to Kelly

Hammerstone b. Josh Alexander – Nightmare Pendulum

Mustafa Ali/Grizzled Young Vets b. Time Machine – 450 to Shelley

Jordynne Grace b. Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz – Juggernaut Driver to Brookside

Moose b. Eric Young – Spear