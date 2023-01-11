Hall’s WWE NXT Review 1.10.23  

NXT

Date: January 10, 2023

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph

It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.

We open at Chase U, with Andre Chase assigning the class to watch New Year’s Evil. Chase recaps everything and mentions Australia. A student asks Duke Hudson if he’s Australian and gets thrown out because Thea Hail doesn’t need to be near that kind of stupidity before her battle royal. Hail gets fired up and is all ready to go.

Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

Stacks is here with D’Angelo and Wes Lee is on commentary. They fight to the floor and then back inside, with D’Angelo getting knocked down outside. Back in again where a shot to Dijak lets them head back outside (pick a place already). This time D’Angelo is thrown into….Stacks, who blocks a whip into the barricade. D’Angelo tackles Dijak down and hammers away as we take a break. Back with…Stacks handcuffed to the corner. D’Angelo pounds on Dijak, only to get caught with High Justice for a rather near fall. Stacks gets in to protect D’Angelo but gets dropped, leaving D’Angelo to get booted down for the pin at 9:59.

Rating: C-. This was a bit of a weird one to start the show with as Stacks protecting D’Angelo was a bit weird. The good thing is that Dijak looks strong and is probably next up for Lee and the North American Title, but D’Angelo probably isn’t out of the picture. Either way, not a great match here and hopefully just a one off miss for both of them.

Toxic Attraction is ready for the battle royal.

Indus Sher vs. Creed Brothers

Hold on as Veer Mahaan isn’t here, leaving Sanga to say he’ll do this himself. Cue Jinder Mahal to jump the Creeds from behind, saying he isn’t about honor. No match.

Pretty Deadly is getting ready, but New Day comes in to say it’s time to run the gauntlet now because Indus Sher vs. the Creeds isn’t happening.

Valentinz Feroz asks Sanga what that was but he says this is what he’s doing. Elektra Lopez comes up and tells Feroz to get over it with the battle royal coming.

Gauntlet Match

Pretty Deadly has to win three matches in a row to get the title shot against the New Day. First up it’s Slammin Jammin Jimmy Jackson/Brian Williams, who come out to the Rockers’ old music. Spilled Milk finishes in 34 seconds.

Hold on though as cue the New Day to say not so fast as they have picked the second team: Edris Enofe/Malik Blade. The fight is on with Enofe and Blade knocking them to the floor without much trouble. We take a break and come back with Prince hitting an assisted gutbuster for two on Enofe. Back up and Prince hits a superplex on Enofe but Blade comes in off a blind tag with one of the best frog splashes I can remember for two on Prince. Enofe reverses a suplex attempt into a small package but Wilson turns it over for the pin at 12:12 total.

New Day announces Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs as the third team but someone jumps them in the back. Instead here’s Gallus to beat the fire out of Pretty Deadly and finish with the powerslam/enziguri combination at 15:11 total.

Rating: C. This was more of an angle mixed with a match as Gallus seems to be the next challengers for New Day. Where that leaves Pretty Deadly isn’t clear, but for now at least they seem to be on the back burner. The idea of joke versions of classic teams could have worked, but I’d rather they go somewhere with this like they did here. Blade/Enofe still seem to have potential though and I could go for more of them.

New Day and Gallus stare each other down.

Carmelo Hayes is at the diner, writing in a journal ala Apollo Crews. Trick Williams pops up in a mask and says he can’t see. Hayes wants the NXT Title.

It’s the countdown to the New Year…..and it’s Tiffany Stratton, who knows everyone missed her. She’s glad to be back and take over, because no one is better than she is.

Video on Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Title.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are ready to go after singles gold. They leave the parking lot and Tiffany Stratton gets in her car without answering questions.

NXT Title: Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller

Breakker is defending and powers Waller around to start. A cheap shot lets Waller get in a guillotine choke though and he takes Breakker down for two. Waller gets in his own pushups but Breakker is back with a heck of an overhead belly to belly. Back up and Waller sends him hard into the corner, then drives him in again, with the bottom two ropes both breaking.

We take a break and come back with the ropes fixed and Waller working on the injured back. Breakker fights out of the camel clutch and grabs a suplex, followed by the Steiner Bulldog. The threat of a spear sends Waller outside so he runs back in with a running knee to the face and two. Waller tries to walk the ropes but they break again, sending Waller outside. That’s enough for the countout to retain the title at 12:15.

Rating: C. This show isn’t exactly blowing the doors off tonight, as this felt like it was more about setting up something for the future rather than doing something important here. What mattered was having Breakker not be happy with the win and likely wanting a rematch as Waller kind of got cheated. I’m not sure why they didn’t reverse the roles, but you can see the Vengeance Day rematch (likely in a cage) from here.

Roxanne Perez wants Cora Jade to be her #1 contender.

Video on Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker, as Dempsey wants to hurt Drew Gulak’s student.

Apollo Crews is watching the Carmelo Hayes/Trick Williams video from earlier tonight when Axiom comes in. Axiom thanks Crews for having his back last week but Crews goes on a rant about Hayes and Williams. Axiom doesn’t like it either and says you can see it all over his face. Crews: “…..yeah I can!” The tag match seems imminent.

Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

Drew Gulak is here as Walker pounds Dempsey into the corner to start. That earns him a takedown by the leg and a good deal of cranking but Walker pulls him into a cross armbreaker. Dempsey is in trouble but flips backwards and grabs the face and leg trap to make Walker tap at 4:32.

Rating: C. That was a nifty escape from Dempsey near the end and it’s nice to see him get a win in more of a featured spot. Dempsey is great as the guy who can go out there and hurt people with a bunch of nasty looking moves but I’m not sure how far he can take something like that. For now though, he got a nice win so good for him.

Sol Ruca and Alba Fyre are ready for the battle royal.

Tyler Bate is coming back next week.

The NXT Anonymous account has filmed Scrypts leaving his card in Oro Mensah’s locker.

Jinder Mahal vs. Julius Creed

Sanga is here with Mahal. Julius charges in to start and clothesline Mahal to the floor as we take an early break. Back with Julius jumping to the top and superplexing Jinder down. Mahal takes him down again though and yells a lot, allowing Julius to hammer away. The jumping knee gives Mahal two but a t-bone suplex out of the corner gives Julius a breather. A Sanga distraction breaks up the shooting star press though and Mahal hits the superkick into the Khallas for the pin at 9:53.

Rating: C. Julius Creed feels like someone who should be rocketing up the ladder but instead he’s losing to Jinder Mahal. That’s bad enough, but it’s in addition to Indus Sher being downgraded from interesting character to “Villains from India”. For some reason that is the gimmick for almost every wrestler from India/of Indian descent (either that or dancing) and it gets really, really annoying when they are capable of doing something else.

Kiana James and Fallon Henley promise to win the battle royal, with the banged up Brooks Jensen wishing James luck.

Stevie Turner is coming and streaming.

Battle Royal

Cora Jade, Sol Ruca, Alba Fyre, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Elektra Lopez, Lash Legend, Amari Miller, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Wendy Choo, Thea Hail, Jacy Jayne, Dani Palmer, Gigi Dolin, Lyra Valkyria, Nikkita Lyons, Valentina Feroz

For a future Women’s Title match. Jade is out in less than ten seconds and people are shocked. Paxley is out shortly thereafter, followed by Miller, with Ruca being thrown out….and walking on her hands around the ring to get back in. Vic: “She’s Kofi Kingstoning this!” Feroz is out and Legend misses a boot, allowing Hartwell to kick her to the floor as well.

Henley gets tossed and Palmer is thrown onto her and Legend for the big crash. Jade tries to get back in and gets eliminated again as we take a break. Back with Hartwell being eliminated and Hail having been eliminated during the break. Lyons kicks Lopez out and Choo is gone as well, followed by Stark tossing Lyons too. Ruca tosses a posing Stark and we’re down to Jayne, Ruca, Fyre, Dolin and Valkyria.

Fyre tosses Ruca and we’re down to four. Fyre and Valkyrie fight to the apron with the former being knocked out. Cue Cora Jade from the crowd to take out Valkyria, leaving Toxic Attraction….who now have to fight each other. Jayne superkicks Dolin but can’t get her out that fast. They both go up and knock each other down to the floor for the double elimination at 13:14. Load up the triple threat graphic I suppose.

Rating: C-. They couldn’t have telegraphed that finish much more if they had tried. I can get the idea of a triple threat match and this is a way to set it up, but there are a lot of interesting singles options out there over MORE Toxic Attraction. At least they are doing something different with them though so maybe we have a bit of a hope spot.

Jayne and Dolin are announced as co-winners, meaning the triple threat is confirmed as Roxanne Perez comes out for the staredown.

Shawn Michaels is with Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller. The solution: a cage match at Vengeance Day.

Results

Dijak b. Tony D’Angelo – Big boot

Pretty Deadly lost a gauntlet match when Gallus defeated them

Bron Breakker b. Grayson Waller via countout

Charlie Dempsey b. Hank Walker – Head and leg stretch

Jinder Mahal b. Julius Creed – Khallas

Jacy Jayne/Gigi Dolin won a battle royal

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.