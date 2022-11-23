Hall’s WWE NXT Review 11.22.22  

NXT

Date: November 22, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We’re on the way to Deadline and that means we need to add some people to the card. There are five spots each for the Iron Survivor matches and all of them need to be filled. Other than that, we could use some matches of any kind and that is where we probably start tonight. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Here is Toxic Attraction for a chat. Mandy Rose brags about keeping the Women’s Title last week, saying another one bit the dust. Now NXT has to set up this Iron Survivor Challenge to find a new contender for her title and she’ll be watching closely. Rose brags about their success but here are Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to interrupt. Carter mocks the idea of Rose doing everything herself and suggests that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin will bail as soon as Rose loses the title. That’s enough for the fight to be on with Toxic Attraction dominating due to the numbers advantage.

Earlier today, Wes Lee arrived when Tony D’Angelo pulled up in his car. D’Angelo suggests revenge over Lee hurting him but Lee says D’Angelo knows where to find him.

Grayson Waller comes up to Duke Hudson and says Hudson isn’t the flag waving rah rah guy. Hudson says he is, because he’s a dedicated student.

Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

Choo takes her down by the arm to start and Jade has to beg off into the ropes. Jade sends her throat first into the ropes and hits a running elbow to the back to take over. Back up and Choo hits a running boot in the corner, only to miss the sleeping elbow. Choo avoids a springboard stomp and sends Jade outside as we take a break.

Back with Choo hitting a flipping forearm in the corner for two so Jade grade the stick. Choo takes it away so the referee takes it from her, allowing Jade to throw Choo’s drink into her eyes. A double arm DDT finishes Choo at 9:04. The referee being confused by the liquid on the mat while counting away seems a bit shenanigansy but he didn’t see anything.

Rating: C. Choo has been toned down a bit in recent months and that is a bit better. I’m not sure what is next for her but getting rid of a lot of the over the top stuff has made her a lot easier to watch. The push of Jade continues and she is starting to thrive in this role. You can tell she’s someone WWE sees something in and it is starting to work rather well.

Choo cries post match.

Apollo Crews is ready for Bron Breakker and the NXT Title at Deadline. He has had all kinds of title matches but this is the one that he wakes up thinking about. This time, his vision is holding the NXT Title.

Kiana James is ready for revenge on Ivy Nile.

Javier Bernal has a 1,347 name list of people he wants to challenge, starting with Axiom, who is still hurt. #14 is Elon Musk because Bernal isn’t paying $8 for a check mark. McKenzie Mitchell: “How many followers do you have?” Bernal: “Two thousand. Million.” Drake (the rapper, not Maverick) is on the list, plus some unnamed wrestler who is retired. If Mitchell doesn’t lighten up, she’ll be the one he fights. This is the different kind of promo that made things feel a little different, which is quite welcome.

Chase U, now with several new students, are interrupted by Pretty Deadly, They wonder when Duke Hudson is going to be his usual self and a fight breaks out. Hudson holds his own against both of them until referees break it up.

Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

Tatum Paxley is here with Nile. James grabs a headlock to start before muscling her up for an over the shoulder backbreaker. A drop to the knees makes it even worse for Nile and a belly to back suplex gives James two. Back up and Nile cranks on the arm before firing off some kicks. A running hurricanrana drops James to the floor, where Fallon Henley pops up to prevent an escape attempt. Back in and the Diamond Chain Lock finishes James at 4:39.

Rating: C-. Not the best match here but Nile getting away from LVL Up is a good thing. She is more than good enough to hang in there with the main NXT stars and I’m not sure why she hasn’t gotten the chance. James continues to be a decent character who needs some more ring time, but she did ok enough here.

Post match the Creed Brothers come in to brag about Nile’s win before saying Indus Sher isn’t making their name off the two of them. They’re ready to fight anytime.

Isla Dawn brags about what she did to Alba Fyre last week and reveals she has been behind some of the recent tech glitches (nice little loose thread being tied up). She and Fyre will have so much fun together.

A banged up Duke Hudson comes in to see Andre Chase and says he got in a fight with Pretty Deadly. Chase: “Who?” Hudson says they were talking trash about the university and the repercussion is……a Tag Team Title match tonight (the fans are REALLY happy with that one)! The student Chase was talking to is very happy so Chase asks him what the **** is he still doing here. It’s time to prepare!

Scrypts vs. Guru Raaj

Scrypts walks around the barricade on the way to the ring and given his size and flipping ability, I would bet pretty heavily on that being Reggie/Reginald. The REGGIE chants would seem to back that up. Scrypts flips away from a charge and hammers away, setting up a Molly Go Round for the pin at 1:21. Nice job on the surprise and if Reggie has trained himself up a bit more, good for him to use that crazy athleticism again. That being said, the mask is awful and looked more goofy than anything else.

Post match Scrypts leaves a card with his name on it on Raaj’s chest.

Here is Schism for a chat, with all of them sitting in chair, albeit with the one in the middle missing. Joe Gacy says it is their duty to reinforce the idea of having something to be thankful for. Ava Raine talks about how families are torn apart by Thanksgiving. Blood relatives cannot be counted on, but Schism certainly can be.

Raine goes outside to look at the crowd as we hear about how Thanksgiving has lost its intent. Raine gets a fan out of the crowd and lets him sit in the empty chair. Gacy talks about how their table is bare so new traditions can be forged. Then they sacrifice him with a release Rock Bottom through the table. Schism continues to be a thing that exists for reasons I don’t understand.

Trick Williams says Carmelo Hayes is ready, so Wes Lee comes in to say that means Williams doesn’t need to be out there for tonight’s title match. Williams eventually agrees, even if he doesn’t seem to do it on purpose. Nice little mind game here.

Video on Bron Breakker going on a boat for some fishing, which is his happy place. He’s ready for Apollo Crews but needs to get away at times. These little personal pieces can go a long way for anyone, including Breakker.

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

Ruca flips around to start so Stark superkicks her down for two. Stark sends her to the floor but Ruca gets tied up in the ring skirt, setting up the chinlock back inside. That’s broken up and Ruca hits a dropkick into a backdrop for two. A sunset flip gets the same and a flipping splash in the corner hits Starks as well. Ruca hits a powerslam but misses a dropkick, setting up the running knee to give Stark the pin at 4:20.

Rating: C. Not much to see here again, as we have a bit of a running theme this week. Ruca has the same criticisms she has had so far: she’s athletic, she’s in great shape and that’s the extent of anything that stands out about her. Stark is still just kind of there, likely setting up a showdown with Nikkita Lyons at Deadline.

Post match, Nikkita Lyons runs in to clear out Stark.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade get beaten up by Von Wagner in the parking lot.

Charlie Dempsey trains old school like Billy Robinson and Karl Gotch. Some clips of the legends are nice to see.

Tag Team Titles: Pretty Deadly vs. Chase U

Chase U, with Thea Hail, is challenging. Wilson runs Chase over to start but Chase is back up with a crawl through the legs into a cartwheel. Chase takes both champs down on his own before Hudson comes in to help him do the same. Back with Wilson keeping Chase in trouble in the corner and Hudson being lured to the floor.

Hudson accidentally runs Hail over but gets the hot tag a few seconds later. Everything breaks down and Hudson loads up the Fratliner. That doesn’t work though and it’s Hudson accidentally Kicking Chase in the face. With Hudson on the floor, Spilled Milk to Chase is enough to retain the titles at 11:49.

Rating: B-. Chase U continues to be one of the most over things in all of NXT but they still haven’t gotten that big win to give them some kind of an accomplishment. I get not wanting to give them the titles here, but Chase losing again is a bit hard to take. We’re probably heading to Hudson vs. Chase at some point in the future, but Chase winning something of note would be nice to see.

At a live event, Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez got in an argument as Elektra Lopez filmed everything.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance recruit Nikkita Lyons (who has changed clothes since chasing off Stark) to go after Toxic Attraction.

Next week: Shawn Michaels reveals everyone in both Iron Survival Challenges.

North American Title: Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee

Lee is defending (and has to jump over a rock during his entrance) and there is no Trick Williams here. They lock up to start with Hayes getting the better of things. That earns him a tackle and some right hands to the face, with Lee hammering him out to the floor. Back in and Lee misses a basement dropkick but dodges a springboard dive. Stereo kicks to the face put them both down and we take a break.

We come back with Lee fighting out of a chinlock but getting caught with a springboard spinning clothesline. Lee fights back and sends him into the corner for a running forearm, only to have Hayes come back with something close to La Mistica for two. Nothing But Net misses for Hayes and a running Meteora gives Lee two. Cue Williams for a distraction so Lee hits him with a running flip dive. Back in and Lee hits a backflip kick to the head Hayes again, setting up a Michinoku Driver for the pin to retain at 12:56.

Rating: B. That’s a good win for Lee, as Hayes has been around the North American Title for a long time now and beating him is something Lee had to do to be taken seriously as a champion. Lee still feels like he is in a bit over his head but he can work his way out of that with a few wins. Solid match too and having Lee take out Williams and Hayes at once makes him look that much better.

Post match Dijak (yes Dijak) is back and hits Feast Your Eyes to knock Lee silly to end the show.

Results

Cora Jade b. Wendy Choo – Double arm DDT

Ivy Nile b. Kiana James – Diamond Chain Lock

Scrypts b. Guru Raaj – Molly Go Round

Zoey Stark b. Sol Ruca – Running knee

Pretty Deadly b. Chase U – Spilled Milk to Chase

Wes Lee b. Carmelo Hayes – Michinoku Driver

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.