Hall’s WWE NXT Review 4.29.25  

NXT

Date: April 29, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph, Corey Graves

Last week’s big deal was the return of Joe Hendry, who confronted NXT Champion Oba Femi. Trick Williams isn’t happy with Hendry either and he showed up to jump Hendry over the weekend at TNA Rebellion. Other than that, it’s time to get ready for Battleground and now some stars are on the main roster, meaning some people will get to step up. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Joe Hendry showing up last week and then getting taken out by Trick Williams at Rebellion.

Commentary talks about Hendry so of course here he is. Hendry talks about having a great week but then he got laid out by Williams. That was Williams crossing the line because he couldn’t stand people talking about Hendry. People were talking about Williams not being able to win so he went after Hendry, who has a violent side. Hendry calls Williams out…but it’s Darkstate to jump him instead.

Earlier today, Ava invited Iyo Sky back to NXT for one night and asked if she had a partner for tonight. Sky doesn’t yet, but Jordynne Grace comes in to offer her services. Works for Sky.

Karmen Petrovic listens to Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley vent about their losses but Ashante Thee Adonis comes in. He’s gotten Petrovic a match with Sol Ruca but she’s not thrilled about him calling Dolin and Paxley “losers”.

North American Title: Lexis King vs. Ricky Saints

Saints is defending and gets jumped to start fast. That doesn’t work for Saints, who fights back without even taking off his vest. A shot in the corner has King in trouble but he gets in a shot to the face. Back up and Saints sends him outside for a dropkick through the ropes and we take a break.

We come back with both of them hitting crossbodies at the same time, allowing King to hit a Swanton for two. A fireman’s carry gutbuster gets two as Booker wants him to follow up. The tornado DDT is countered and King rolls him up for two. Now Saints’ tornado DDT can connect and Roshambo retains the title at 8:31.

Rating: B-. Good match here for Saints, as he gets to beat a former champion and continue to establish himself. The easiest way to make someone look good as a newcomer is to have them win matches and that’s what they’re doing with Saints. I’m not sure what is next for King, but he could use something new sooner than later.

Shawn Spears isn’t happy with the Culling’s recent issues but he wants Izzi Dame to put the spotlight on herself. If they can become a better team, they will find their success.

Here is Tony D’Angelo for a chat, with security flanking him. No, he did not expect Stacks to turn on him because they have known each other since they were kids. Stacks would go after someone and D’Angelo would step up for him because that’s what loyalty does. The thing is Stacks has always wanted to be the boss. While Stacks has stepped up when he was needed, even when D’Angelo was hurt, he has been a hot head and put the team in jeopardy.

That’s what made D’Angelo step in to make the save, which is why Stacks waited for the right moment to stab D’Angelo in the back. The Family is scattered…and here come some goons. Stacks pops up on screen, saying he won’t be showing up tonight. Security wouldn’t let anyone do anything tonight but D’Angelo needs to hear something.

The reality is that D’Angelo doesn’t understand that he isn’t a leader anymore. D’Angelo has gone soft and doesn’t even know who he can trust anymore. The goons come in and go after D’Angelo, who clears the ring without much trouble. D’Angelo tells Stacks to bring it but sneering ensues instead. This is a fairly goofy feud but if they focus on the personal issues between old friends who have split, they have something.

The Meta Four is happy to be back but Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson seem to think it’s time for the team to go their separate ways. Dar agrees and the team is done on good terms.

Karmen Petrovic vs. Sol Ruca

Non-title and Ashante Thee Adonis is here with Petrovic while Zaria is here with Ruca. Petrovic is sent to the floor to start but avoids a moonsault, only to get kicked in the ribs back inside. Ruca gets knocked into the corner for a baseball slide but is right back up for the comeback. A running kick to the chest looks to set up the Sol Snatcher, which is broken up for a change. Back in and Ruca pulls her out of the corner, setting up the Sol Snatcher for the pin at 3:28.

Rating: C. Not much to see here outside of the always cool Sol Snatcher (which looked like it was fairly close to missing this time). Petrovic didn’t get to showcase herself very well here, but it wasn’t like this was some big match for her in the first place. Ruca needs a challenger, and Petrovic pretty clearly is not it.

Post match Petrovic kicks Adonis down. Thank goodness, as that story has gone absolutely nowhere.

Here is Trick Williams for a chat. Williams gets right to the point by calling out Joe Hendry, who does not appear because Darkstate already took him out. Hendry got the best of him last week so Williams showed up at Rebellion to take Hendry out. While Williams was in Los Angeles for Rebellion, he got a spot on All American and debuts soon.

Yeah he’s Hollywood Trick (as the fans chant him) but Hendry is local talent. Williams wants Oba Femi and the NXT Title so here is Ava, who reminds Williams of his ejection last week. That doesn’t seem to mean much to Williams, who says he is the biggest star in NXT and TNA. Ava says Williams can have a title shot…if he wins a 25 man battle royal next week, with the winner getting the title shot at Battleground.

Roxanne Perez talks to Giulia before their tag match tonight and Giulia seems to respect her.

Oba Femi is fine with facing Trick Williams if he wins the battle royal. The Undertaker comes in who says some of his guys from LFG are coming for Femi, so here are Jasper Troy, Shiloh Hill and Anthony Luke. Femi shakes Undertaker’s hand and looks forward to the challenge.

Tag Team Titles: Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs/Yoshiki Inamura

Hank & Tank are defending. Inamura runs Tank over to start but the champs take Inamura down to start fast. Briggs comes in to knock Hank down with a running shoulder and everything breaks down. We settle down to Inamura taking over on Tank, including a rather hard chop to send us to a break.

Back with Inamura striking away at Hank and Briggs coming back in for a splash for two. A German suplex gives Briggs two more but Hank is back with a top rope clothesline. Tank comes in but Hank gets sent into the steps, leaving Tank to get chokeslammed. Inamura’s top rope splash gets two with Hank making the save. Inamura picks Hank up but swings him into Briggs by mistake. The neckbreaker/powerslam combination retains the titles at 10:31.

Rating: C+. If that’s it for Briggs and Inamura, they’re going out just like they came in: doing very little and not exactly standing out. I haven’t gotten their appeal as a team since they got here and I still don’t see it here. Their issues at the end could set up a singles match between them, but it’s not like there is much interest in them in the first place.

The No Quarter Catch Crew is ready for the battle royal and don’t care what Charlie Dempsey (not here) think.

Chase U is back with a bunch of students and Andre Chase wasn’t sure he was ever going to be here again. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon come in late but Chad doesn’t like them being late. Chase isn’t going to have students talking to each other like that, but F*** YOUR QUESTION CHAD! CHASE U IS BACK!

Kelani Jordan mocks Sol Ruca for not defending her title tonight like a real champion should. Zaria isn’t pleased and says if Jordan wants a title shot, they can fight first.

Hank & Tank came up to see Joe Hendry and they’re ready to help him against Darkstate. That’s quite the dream (ish) team for Darkstate to overcome and I’m not sure if they’re going to.

Roxanne Perez/Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace/Iyo Sky

The fight goes to the floor to start and the villains are in early trouble. Sky gets caught in the wrong corner but flips away and hits a double dropkick. Grace comes in to help Sky with an electric chair Swanton for two on Perez. Giulia gets dropped as well and an over the shoulder gutbuster gives Grace two. Perez offers a distraction though and Giulia gets in an eye rake to take over.

A spinning Russian legsweep gives Perez two but it’s back to Sky, who rolls Perez up for a fast two. Grace’s second electric chair attempt doesn’t work as well though as Sky is sent face first into the apron as we take a break. Back with Giulia stomping Sky for two but Sky rolls Perez into a kick of her own. Grace comes in to hit the running shoulders before sending both of them flying at once. Sky’s top rope double stomp into a Gory Bomb gets two on Giulia with Perez having to make the save.

Everyone is down and Perez makes a blind tag, allowing her to snap off a super hurricanrana to bring Sky down. Giulia plants Sky, setting up Perez’s double springboard moonsault for two. Grace and Giulia brawl up the aisle, leaving Perez and Sky to have a snappy pinfall reversal sequence. Sky kicks her down though, setting up Over The Moonsault for the pin at 14:25.

Rating: B+. I had a very good time with this one as they were all working hard and had a heck of a match. Sky being back in NXT doesn’t feel like someone miles ahead of the rest of the division, which shows you just how deep the women’s division is around here. Outstanding match here and one of the best that NXT has had in a good while.

Post match Perez is frustrated.

Stephanie Vaquer wants to know her next challenger so Ava makes Grace vs. Giulia next week in a #1 contenders match. Works for Vaquer.

Results

Ricky Saints b. Lexis King – Roshambo

Sol Ruca b. Karmen Petrovic – Sol Snatcher

Hank & Tank b. Yoshiki Inamura/Josh Briggs – Neckbreaker/powerslam combination to Briggs

Iyo Sky/Jordynne Grace b. Roxanne Perez/Giulia – Over The Moonsault to Perez

