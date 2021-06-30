Hall’s WWE NXT Review 6.29.21  

NXT

Date: June 29, 2021

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

It’s the go home show for the Great American Bash and a lot of the card is either set or all but set. They still have a few hours to get the rest of it ready and that should work out well, though I’m not sure how much they are going to put on the show. Samoa Joe still has people to choke out too so let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Shotzi Blackheart/Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai/Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai/Zoey Stark

The winners get a Tag Team Title shot next week. Moon and Shirai starts in on Gonzalez, who runs them both over with straight power. Blackheart comes in to springboard armdrag Gonzalez but Kai makes the save. Everything breaks down and they all brawl on the floor, setting up dives from Shirai and Moon, followed by a heck of a springboard dive from Stark to take everyone out.

We take a break and come back with Gonzalez in control over Blackheart and Shirai, including some running shoulders in the corner to the former. Shirai gets in a shot of her own though and Stark gets the hot tag to start cleaning house. A 619 rocks Kai and Shirai adds a springboard missile dropkick for two. Blackheart hits a reverse Sling Blade for two on Shirai and Moon comes in for stereo kicks to Kai and Shirai. A tiger suplex gives Blackheart two on Kai with Gonzalez making the save.

That means a quadruple teaming on Gonzalez until Kai makes the save, meaning it’s time to load up the Tower of Doom. Gonzalez breaks that up as well and Kai hits a heck of a top rope double stomp on Blackheart. Shirai is back up with a moonsault onto Gonzalez and Kai at the same time but Moon is back in with the Eclipse to Stark. Kai hits Moon with a running kick to the face for two, only to get palm striked down by Shirai. The Moon Over Moonsault finishes Kai to give Shirai the pin at 14:08.

Rating: C+. Believe it or not, a team with less than five matches together as team is getting a shot at the titles. I know that’s hard to fathom, but this is Shirai and Stark’s third match together, putting them ahead of some other challengers. The match was action packed enough and Gonzalez looked like a monster, which is exactly how she should be presented.

The Way jumps Karrion Kross in the back. Referees break it up and Kross swears revenge.

The Breakout Tournament is coming back in two weeks. Cool, though we don’t get any brackets.

Bronson Reed is happy with the tournament being back but Hit Row comes in to ask how he got the title. That would be hard work, but Top Dolla (or Dolla King according to Reed) wants the title on the line tonight. Swerve Scott is getting said shot.

Here are a ticked off Karrion Kross and Scarlett, with Kross daring Johnny Gargano to come out and face him. The JOHNNY WRESTLING chants bring out Gargano, to say he isn’t afraid. Gargano doesn’t have the sword that Kross was talking about, but he has talent. He’s smarter than Kross and here is Austin Theory to jump Kross from behind. Kross fights back and sends Gargano into the barricade. The steps are loaded up but security and Samoa Joe break it up. Kross tells Joe he’s doing a h*** of a job and Scarlett says they’ll pay for that.



The Way bails in their car, with Gargano waving goodbye.

Roderick Strong vs. Asher Hale

Strong grabs a headlock to start and wrestles Hale to the mat without much effort. Back up and Hale grabs a choke, only to get sent face first into the buckle. A Rock Bottom backbreaker plants Hale and a hard shot to the face puts him down again. Strong cranks on both arms arms at once for the tap at 3:05.

Rating: C. This was a fine debut squash for the team as Strong is likely to be the star. Let him get in there and show off his new style with a bit of the old mixed in with the backbreaker. They got in and out with a name who has been slightly established on 205 Live, which is about as good as that show is going to get at the moment. Not bad and I’m curious to see where the team goes.

Post match, Malcolm Bivens says the Diamond Mine is open for business.

Cameron Grimes vs. Ari Sterling

Speaking of people established on 205 Live, we have Sterling who has done the same. Sterling snaps off a hurricanrana but Grimes cartwheels to safety. Grimes tells him to kiss his grits and sends Sterling to the floor, where a trip drops Grimes face first onto the apron. A springboard moonsault to the floor takes Grimes down and he drops a knee to the back inside. Sterling’s standing corkscrew moonsault gets two and he goes up top, only to miss a shooting star to a standing Grimes. The Cave In finishes Sterling at 2:45. Simple come from behind win here and it did what it was supposed to do.

Post match here is LA Knight to laugh at Grimes. The fans think Knight sucks and Grimes agrees before challenging Knight for the Million Dollar Title next week. That’s not happening….but hang on as Knight has an idea. Knight has been having problems with the little things, so he’ll put the title on the line. When he wins though, Grimes is going to be his butler. That’s fine with Grimes, who has no problem being a butler. Not that it matters though, as he’s winning the title and taking it TO THE MOON! Nothing wrong with dusting off a classic idea.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are ready for the Tag Team Title shot but here is the Way to interrupt. They don’t think much of the challenge, with Candice LeRae saying Shirai can be a sore loser.

Here’s Kyle O’Reilly to say that all he wants is to fight people who make him a better fighter. That’s why he is facing Adam Cole again next week, because they went to war before. Cue Cole, but here is Samoa Joe to make sure this doesn’t break down. Cole says O’Reilly is obsessed with him, with O’Reilly recapping their feud and accusing Cole of being the one who is obsessed.

Cole laughs it off and talks about how he is the real star around here and everyone knows it, even O’Reilly’s wife. That is too far for O’Reilly, who tells Cole to never mention her again. He was in the Undisputed Era with Cole and now it disgusts him. Violence is teased but Joe says not now. O’Reilly isn’t listening and pulls Cole into a heel hook. Cole: “GET HIM OFF ME!” Joe walks away so security breaks it up.

Tian Sha is ready for revenge on Jake Atlas and Mercedes Martinez.



Hit Row fires up Isaiah Scott, who promises to win the North American Title.

Tian Sha vs. Jake Atlas/Mercedes Martinez

Atlas and Martinez jump Boa and Xia Li to start with the guys staying in the ring. Boa gets dropkicked down for two and it’s off to the women. Li kicks Martinez in the back but can’t grab a suplex. Instead Martinez rolls her up for two and hits a backdrop to send Li rolling outside. We take a break and come back with Atlas making the hot tag to Martinez to clean house.

Martinez grabs a butterfly superplex for two with Boa having to break up the cover. Atlas comes in for a belly to back suplex/middle rope clothesline combination to get rid of Boa. That leaves Martinez standing but Mei Ying stands up on stage. Martinez goes for the staredown, allowing Li to get in a shot from behind. Li kicks Martinez in the head for two….and the referee stops it anyway at 8:24 (Martinez was covered but kind of rolled up in the fetal position so her shoulders wouldn’t go down. That looked really, really bad.).

Rating: C-. That ending looked awful as Martinez is either a great actress or was knocked absolutely senseless. Hopefully she’s ok because Li’s kick looked great and it made her feel like a monster. Tian Sha is an interesting group and I’m curious to see just what they do next, as there are a few options.

Here are Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for a face to face sitdown chat with MSK. Ciampa talks about how the champs are the underdogs next week, because Thatcher has never held gold in NXT and he is hungry. Nash Carter starts to cut Ciampa off but everyone gets up with the chairs being thrown away. MSK knows they are the young guns but they’re ready to fight. That means a slap to Ciampa, with Thatcher having to be held back. Ciampa gets in Carter’s ear to say keep the titles shiny, because only tonight is free.

William Regal is excited about the Great American Bash. Sarray comes up to say she would like a match with Toni Storm. Regal will consider it.



Karrion Kross and Scarlett are leaving when Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory jump him. Gargano slams the car door on Kross, who pops up and chokes him out. Kross and Scarlett drive off, with Samoa Joe popping up to drag Gargano back inside.

Great American Bash rundown.

North American Title: Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah Scott

Scott, with the rest of Hit Row, is challenging. Reed headlocks him to start but has to fight out of a triangle choke. Back up and Reed swats a crossbody out of the air, setting up a gorilla press drop. Reed pulls Scott off the apron to set up a splash as it’s all champ so far. Scott goes after the leg and tries a sunset bomb to the apron, only to have Reed sit on his chest in a smart counter.

We take a break and come back with Scott driving Reed into the ropes for a German suplex. The half nelson doesn’t last long so Scott settles for a choke, earning himself a flip over into a crash. Scott is back up with a shot to the face, earning himself a heck of a clothesline. Reed plants him with a Death Valley Driver for two and it’s time for the Tsunami. Hit Row offers a distraction but Top Dolla is sent crashing through the barricade. Reed tosses Ashante Adonis onto him but the distraction lets Scott hit the House Call. The 450 onto Reed’s back is enough for the pin and the title at 13:12.

Rating: C+. As much as I’m surprised Reed lost the title, I’m all the less surprised that Scott won it. Hit Row has come in with some momentum and they needed something to validate their status. That’s what a win like this can do and it makes the team feel that much more important. Good enough match too, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see Reed on his way up to the main roster sooner rather than later.

A celebration ends the show.

