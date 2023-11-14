Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.13.23  

Monday Night Raw

Date: November 13, 2023

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

We are juts over a week away from Survivor Series and the big story on the Raw side is a WarGames match between Judgment Day/JD McDonagh vs. Cody Rhodes and Pals. There is always the chance of having another person added on either side and we very well could be getting another match or two thrown onto the card. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of the setup for WarGames and last week’s announcement.

Opening sequence.

Here is Cody Rhodes to get things going. Rhodes wants to talk about getting the Tag Team Titles back tonight, but we also have WarGames at Survivor Series. He brings out the rest of his team, with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins joining us. Cody greets all of them, but brings up some past issues with Rollins. Cue Judgment Day to interrupt, with Finn Balor bringing up that Rollins can’t beat Rhodes. Oh and Uso can never win anything on his own and Zayn is a loser.

Dominik Mysterio tries to bring up Uso’s time with the Bloodline but Zayn says the truth is no one likes Mysterio. Zayn asks how the team got out here without Rhea Ripley, with Cody poking fun about the team not having a leader. Priest: “I AM THE LEADER!” Rollins wants a fight so a tag match is made.

Seth Rollins/Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh/Dominik Mysterio

An early cheap shot to Rollins slows him down but he’s right back up to take Dominik into the corner. Rollins gets stomped back down but reverses Three Amigos to put Dominik down. The villains try to leave but get cut off, allowing Zayn to exploder suplex Dominik into the corner.

Stereo dives put McDonagh and Mysterio down and we take a break. Back with Zayn catapulting McDonagh into the corner, allowing stereo catapults to bring in Rollins and Mysterio. The Pedigree is blocked so Rollins settles for a superkick and Buckle Bomb. Cue the rest of Judgment Day for the DQ at 10:35.

Rating: C+. With WarGames coming up, the DQ was all but a guarantee here as you don’t wan either side taking a clean loss. Rollins and Zayn beat them up pretty well here, which makes sense as they were fighting the lower level Judgment Day contingent. This was how the match should have gone and they didn’t bother wasting time with this one.

Post match the beatdown is on until Uso and Rhodes run in for the save. Adam Pearce comes out to say everyone involved in WarGames has to be out of the building by tonight’s Tag Team Title match.

Post break Rhea Ripley yells at Pearce, who says get over it. Ripley is…well he can’t get to saying she’s banned but here is Zoey Stark to interrupt. Stark talks about how many things Ripley has to worry about, but Ripley talks about her success and how she can handle all of this. She is always on top and can handle herself, Dominik and the fans because she is RHEA BLOODY RIPLEY! The fight is teased with Zoey sending her outside but not being able to launch the dive.

Shinsuke Nakamura is tired of someone having so much handed to him and how he is willing to wait on someone. Whomever that may be.

Seth Rollins runs into Cody Rhodes, who says they can hate each other 364 days a year but he needs Rollins for one night. Works for Rollins.

Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The rest of the Alpha Academy is here too. Nakamura strikes away to start but Otis easily slams him down. The running splash in the corner sends Nakamura outside, where Otis clotheslines him down. We take a break and come back with Otis fighting out o trouble and hitting a running elbow in the corner. A hard clothesline drops Nakamura and the Caterpillar gets two. Kinshasa is countered into a World’s Strongest Slam for two more. Nakamura strikes away and hits a middle rope knee. Two more Kinshasas finish Otis at 8:58.

Rating: C+. They kept Otis looking strong here but ultimately Nakamura is looking like he is in for a big showdown with whomever he is talking about this time. A match with Chad Gable wouldn’t be surprising either as that could do both of them some good. For now though, Nakamura gets an impressive enough win and he could use a few more of them.

Nakamura glares at Chad Gable post match.

Video on WarGames.

Seth Rollins runs into Drew McIntyre in the back, who shakes his hand after the loss at Crown Jewel. Rollins limps off.

Video on Tegan Nox returning from injury and her career taking off on the main roster.

Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox

Chelsea Green and Natalya are here too. Nox strikes away to start but gets knocked down, setting up a backsplash for two. The chinlock keeps Nox in trouble and there’s a clothesline to put her back down. A shoulderbreaker gets two (and a Papa Shango reference from Barrett) but Nox kicks her in the head for the same.

The basement crossbody misses for Niven and Nox hits the Shiniest Wizard for two, thanks to a leg on the rope. Niven misses a sitdown splash and Nox crucifixes her for the pin at 4:48. I’m wondering if that Shiniest Wizard was supposed to be the pin but they were too close to the ropes and had to improvise.

Rating: C. It seems like WWE has been wanting to push Nox for a long time now and maybe they are trying again here. If she can stay healthy, it wouldn’t be shocking to see her move up the ladder a bit. Other than that, it’s almost strange to see Niven lose, though Green has lost enough already.

We look at Miz becoming #1 contender to the Intercontinental Title but getting decked by Ivar after the match.

Miz mocks Gunther but Ivar and Bronson Reed come in to threaten violence. Reed and Ivar threaten each other and Ivar walks off.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Johnny Gargano and Giovanni Vinci are here too. Ciampa knees him outside to start but Kaiser stomps away back inside. A clothesline gives Ciampa two, only to have Vinci grab the leg for a distraction. That’s good for an ejection as we take a break. Back with Ciampa fighting out of a chinlock and blocking the wind up DDT. They strike it out until Kaiser goes up, only to get kneed out of the air. Cue Vinci to jump Gargano and the distraction lets Kaiser grab a rollup (with tights) for the pin at 10:00.

Rating: C+. DIY is in a weird place here as they’re freshly on Raw but keep losing. Even though there was some interference here, it is more than a little annoying to see them lose time after time. Ciampa is more than good hand, though it would be nice to see he and Gargano move on from this Imperium feud already.

Damian Priest apologizes for the leader comment but is appointed leader for WarGames. As for JD McDonagh, he’s on the team.

Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell

Candice LeRae is here with Hartwell. Li kicks her into the corner to start and hammers away, followed by a running knee. Hartwell hits a clothesline into a spinebuster but Li kicks her silly for the stoppage at 2:38.

Post match here is Becky Lynch (who Li kicked out last week) to say we’ll do this on her time. She’s looking for a fight but Li bails from the threat of a Manhandle Slam. Lynch says Li has seven days to run because their match is official for next week.

Gunther comes up to Miz and says it’s time for the beating. Miz tells Gunther to watch his match tonight to see what he can do. At Survivor Series, Gunther is learning the difference between longest reigning and greatest of all time. Gunther says good luck for tonight, but it won’t be anything like Survivor Series.

We look back at Zoey Stark winning a battle royal to become #1 contender.

Shayna Baszler praises Stark, as does Raquel Rodriguez. Nia Jax comes in to mock all of them but Rodriguez challenges her for a fight.

Ivar vs. Miz

Valhalla is here with Ivar, who elbows him into the corner to start. A middle rope hurricanrana takes Ivar down but he runs Miz over on the floor. Back in and Miz strikes away but it’s too early for the Skull Crushing Finale. Cue Bronson Reed as Miz hits a bulldog out of the corner. The ans are actually behind Miz, even as Ivar hits a sitdown splash out of the corner. Reed grabs a chair as we take a break.

We come back with Ivar slamming Miz out of the corner for two but missing a Bronco Buster. The YES Kicks hit Ivar but he counters a super Skull Crushing Finale into a World’s Strongest Slam for two. Ivar loads up the moonsault but Reed offers a distraction, allowing Miz to grab a rollup (with feet on the ropes) for the pin at 11:11.

Rating: C+. This was similar to Lex Luger (as Miz so often is) fighting one giant/monster after another on his way to a match against the Giant in WCW back in the day. That being said, he needed help to beat Ivar and that isn’t going to bode well for him against a real monster like Gunther. For now though, they’re at least setting things up well, even if Miz couldn’t feel much more like an underdog.

Post match Reed drops Ivar and hits the Tsunami.

Another video on WarGames.

Damian Priest goes up to JD McDonagh (It took him that long to find him?) and officially puts him on the team. Finn Balor comes in and tells McDonagh to find Dominik Mysterio and get out (as per Adam Pearce’s orders).

Gunther praises Giovanni Vinci for getting Imperium a win, making sure to ignore Ludwig Kaiser in the process. Indus Sher (egads they’re back) pop in to tell Kaiser to pick his next move wisely.

Otis is upset by his loss but the Creeds come in to say maybe he needs a new training method. Chad Gable isn’t impressed but the Creeds say they want the Tag Team Titles. New Day pops in and arguing ensues while Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri chat. Akira Tozawa comes in to dance with one of the NFL titles and everyone approves.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Tag Team Titles: Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes/Jey Uso

Rhodes and Uso are challenging. Jey knocks Balor down to start and it’s a big slugout with Rhodes and Priest fighting to the floor. Cody comes in to work on Balor’s arm before it’s back to Uso, who gets kicked down by the champs. The fight heads outside again and we take a break.

Back with Balor raking the eyes to escape a fireman’s carry so Priest can slug away. Balor pulls Cody into an abdominal stretch before handing it back to Priest for something similar to Matt Riddle’s Bro Derek. Cody is right back up and handing it off to Uso to clean house. Balor cuts Uso off though and a clothesline puts him on the floor as we take another break.

Back again with Uso enziguring his way to freedom and handing it back to Cody. For some reason it’s already off to Uso again, meaning it’s a Superfly Splash for two on Priest. South Of Heaven is broken up and Cody gives Priest Cross Rhodes. The spear hits Balor and the Cody 1D connects with Priest making the save. Uso dives onto Priest but here is Drew McIntyre to hit Uso with a Claymore. Balor gets the pin to retain at 22:41.

Rating: B-. This got a lot of time, though McIntyre’s segment earlier felt like a bit of a warning sign for the ending. That isn’t a bad thing at all as there is a good chance that he will be added to WarGames in one way or another. For now though, they had the best match on the show and teased a title change before going with the more logical ending.

Rhea Ripley comes out to shake McIntyre’s hand to end the show.

Results

Seth Rollins/Sami Zayn b. JD McDonagh/Dominik Mysterio via DQ when Judgment Day interfered

Shinsuke Nakamura b. Otis – Kinshasa

Tegan Nox b. Piper Niven – Crucifix

Ludwig Kaiser b. Tommaso Ciampa – Rollup with tights

Xia Li b. Indi Hartwell via referee stoppage

Miz b. Ivar – Rollup with feet on the ropes

Judgment Day b. Cody Rhodes/Jey Uso – Claymore to Uso from Drew McIntyre

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.