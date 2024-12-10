Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.9.24  

Monday Night Raw

Date: December 9, 2024

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

We are closing in on the end of the year and that means we should be in for some interesting things. This is also the last Raw before Saturday Night’s Main Event and the show could use a bit more build. The big story coming out of last week was the New Day’s split, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turning their backs on Big E., meaning fallout will ensue. Let’s get to it.

Here is Gunther (looking almost weird in a sweater and jeans instead of a suit) to say he isn’t happy with Finn Balor for attacking him last week. Now Balor has his undivided attention so here are Balor and the Judgment Day to interrupt. Balor again takes credit for Gunther being the World heavyweight Champion and promises to win the title on Saturday. Gunther says Balor’s audacity got him a title shot and yes, when Balor won the Universal Title eight years ago, Gunther looked up to him.

Now things are different though, as Balor is now hanging out with weirdos in the clubhouse and taking shortcuts. Eight years ago, Balor was the best in the world for one night. Gunther is the best in the world for a long time to come and the reality is Balor is not on his level. The team is ready to fight but Damian Priest interrupts for the save…but Gunther beats him up as well. Gunther loads up the powerbomb through the announcers’ table, only to get Sling Bladed by Balor.

The Coup de Grace connects off the apron and Judgment Day beats Priest down. A trio of Coup de Graces leave Priest laying and Judgment Day stands tall. I’m glad Gunther jumped Priest as having them be some kind of weird friends so quickly would have been a stretch. Gunther is leaning towards the good side but he’s not ready to go full blast yet.

Post break Adam Pearce isn’t happy with Judgment Day and adds Priest to the title match on Saturday. Balor isn’t happy but says it’ll be more satisfying when he wins the title. That’s fine with Pearce, who makes Balor/McDonagh vs. the War Raiders next week with the Judgment Day barred from ringside. Balor needs a minute.

Wyatt Sicks vs. Final Testament/The Miz

The Wyatts clear the ring to start and Miz has to save Kross from an early Sister Abigail. We take a break and come back with Rezar beating on Gacy, who hits his handspring clothesline for a breather. Miz comes in to get beaten down by Rowan, with a suplex into a cutter getting two.

Everything breaks down and Gacy and Lumis both hit dives to the floor. Howdy gets the tag and gets to clean house but Scarlett trips him up. Cue Nikki Cross to jump on her, leaving Howdy to get the Mandible Claw. Paul Ellering returns though and throws powder in his face, meaning it’s the Final Prayer to give Kross the pin on Howdy at 9:01.

Rating: B-. It was a nice brawl but it’s a bit of a surprise to see the Wyatts lose. They couldn’t stay undefeated forever but I’m surprised to see them lose so soon. This feud seems likely to continue though, with Howdy probably getting a singles match with Kross next. That’s not a bad idea either, as Kross has been doing some of the best work of his career in recent weeks.

We get a sitdown interview with CM Punk from earlier today. Punk is immediately asked about the favor with Paul Heyman but he’s going to keep that to himself. As for Seth Rollins, he is willing to fight but more confused by the hatred the two have. Rollins asked Punk to train him as a wrestler for free. At one point, Rollins was on the list to be fired from this company but Punk shielded (nice choice of word) him from that. If he had to live in his own shadow, he would hate himself too. Punk is better than him in every way and now that the starter is back, the second string has to sit on the bench. That’s a nice insult to get us closer to the match, which should be good.

We recap Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan attacking Rhea Ripley.

Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan

Non-title. Kai takes her down to start for an early Hennig necksnap but Morgan gets in a toss over the top for a nasty crash as we take a break. Back with Pure Fusion Collective coming to the ring as Kai sends her into the corner for a running knee. A scorpion kick staggers Morgan but the Collective’s distraction gives her a breather. Morgan gets powerbombed out of the corner but avoids the big running boot. Oblivion finishes Kai at 7:22.

Rating: C+. They didn’t have much time to do anything here with the break in the middle of a match which wasn’t that long in the first place. You can only get so much out of that short of a match but Kai was showing more energy than usual. She’s had a nice comeback since her injury and if she can keep that up, it could be the start of a nice run. Morgan is already on the run of a lifetime for her and that very well may continue on Saturday.

Post match the Collective comes in but Damage CTRL makes the save. Morgan gets in an Oblivion to drop Iyo Sky before leaving.

Drew McIntyre talks about being gone due to injuries and having to be with his family in Scotland. Then he saw CM Punk, Sami Zayn and the Usos standing tall with Roman Reigns. At least Punk took a bribe, but the other three just did what Reigns told them. That’s why he took out Jey and Sami last week and now he’s coming for more revenge. Jey is not medically cleared to be in the ring just yet.

We look back at last week’s heartbreaking New Day’s split, with Big E. looking crushed.

Cody Rhodes leaves Adam Pearce’s office (remember the transfer window) and runs into New Day, who should be ashamed of themselves.

Here is Seth Rollins for a chat (with a nice graphic showing the titles he’s won in WWE). Rollins talks about how CM Punk loves to play the victim because he is a con man. Yes he did go to Punk for his initial training and Punk helped him get a foot in the door around here. If that was the end of the story, Rollins’ actions wouldn’t make any sense. Ten years ago, Punk walked out of WWE and he cut Rollins off.

If you weren’t on team Punk, he didn’t have time for you. For ten years, Punk took shots at WWE and then failed at everything else. Now though, he’s back because the money was right. At one point, Rollins wanted to be just like Punk, but now he wants to be better. Rollins brings up getting to main event Wrestlemania, which Punk never did, but here is Sami Zayn, in a YEET shirt, to interrupt.

Rollins says if Zayn is here to defend Punk again, they’re going to be fighting again. Zayn apologizes for assuming that Rollins jumped Jey Uso last week but Rollins wants to know why Zayn thought it was him. Zayn talks about how Rollins was going nuts last week, even sounding like Drew McIntyre.

This thing with Punk brings out the worst with Rollins and Zayn is going to stay out of it. That’s what Rollins wanted and yes, they’re good, but Rollins thinks Zayn needs to deal with McIntyre. Rollins leaves and Zayn says he’s going to face McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with the match already being made. As Zayn goes to leave, McIntyre jumps him with referees having to break it up.

Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament First Round: Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria

Nile wastes no time in planting Valkyria for an early two and we take a break. Back with Valkyria hitting a tornado DDT for two with Nile having to make the save. Nile’s cross armbreaker is broken up but Vega flip dives onto both of them for two each. Vega’s Meteora gets two and Valkyria has to make the save this time. Everyone is down until Nile rolls some German suplexes on Valkyria before German suplexing both of them at the same time (because she can do that). Vega is back up with a Code Red for to on Nile but Valkyria breaks it up and hits Nightwing to pin Nile at 7:44.

Rating: B-. I can go for having Valkyria getting a better run around here as she is talented enough to do some good things around here. I’m not sure if she is going to win the title but at least she did something here for a change. Other than that, Vega was her usual energetic self and Nile was showing off the power, making for a nice showing from all three.

Damian Priest tells Rhea Ripley to eradicate Raquel Rodriguez.

New Day doesn’t like being asked about turning on Big E. because it’s a biased interview. They’re going to go talk to the people…and Xavier Woods steals the camera as Kofi Kingston walks into the arena. They get in the ring and Woods gives the camera back and Kingston can barely get in a word out. Kingston is annoyed that after ten years, the people have turned on them after what they did for one day. The fans want Big E. and won’t let the two of them say much of anything. That’s enough for New Day and they leave after some of the best heat anything has drawn in WWE in a LONG time.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Anything goes. It’s a brawl to start with Ripley running up the ramp to start fast. They fight around ringside and then go inside (which Ripley filled with weapons while waiting on Rodriguez) for a missile dropkick to Rodriguez. A dropkick through the ropes staggers Rodriguez again but she sends Ripley over the announcers’ table as we take a break.

Back with stereo big boots putting both of them down. Ripley gets back up with a chair shot for two but here is Liv Morgan before Riptide can connect. The distraction lets Rodriguez plant Ripley onto a chair for two but the Tejana Bomb is escaped. Morgan breaks up another Riptide attempt and Oblivion connects. Cue Iyo Sky to take Morgan out and Rodriguez gets two. The table is set up but Ripley slips out of the Tejana Bomb again. Rodriguez goes into the chair in the corner and Riptide through the table gives Ripley the pin at 8:09.

Rating: B. I love a match where the interference is timed well and makes perfect sense. That was the case here, as it tied into both this match as well as the Women’s Title match on Saturday. This was a match where two women got to beat the fire out of each other for a bit and Ripley gets some momentum back after a hit and miss series of singles matches lately. She’ll get back to the title picture sooner than later, but I’m not sure how much there is left in her feud with Morgan.

Ripley and Sky both pick up the title to end the show. That’s interesting.

Results

Final Testament/Miz b. Wyatt Sicks – Final Prayer to Howdy

Liv Morgan b. Dakota Kai – Oblivion

Lyra Valkyria b. Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile – Nightwing to Nile

Rhea Ripley b. Raquel Rodriguez – Riptide through a table

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.