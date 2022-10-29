Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.28.22  

Smackdown

Date: October 28, 2022

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Michael Cole

We are less than eight days away from Crown Jewel and Roman Reigns is actually here this time. Odds are he’s going to be talking about Logan Paul, but there is always the chance that he will be giving us some hints about what he is going to be doing at Survivor Series. Other than that, I’m sure Bray Wyatt will be running around. Let’s get to it.

Brawling Brutes vs. Solo Sikoa/Sami Zayn

In the back, Sami asks Jey Uso to keep things calm, as Roman Reigns isn’t here yet and the first thing he needs to see is the team being successful. Butch and Zayn start things off with the former hitting a rather hard clothesline. Holland comes in to help Butch out with some forearms to the chest but they don’t exactly look great.

Jimmy gets in a cheap shot to Butch from the floor but he’s fine enough to send Sami outside. A running knee off the apron drops Zayn but Sikoa runs Butch over as we take a break. Back with Sikoa Samoan dropping Holland for two but getting caught with the Al Snow trapping headbutts (Best offense strong A, U+B can buy. At least out of Create A Wrestler.).

Butch tries the Cloverleaf on Sami but has to glare at Jimmy. An enziguri rocks Sami in the corner, leaving him to argue with Jey on the floor. Sikoa comes over and reminds them of a match, allowing Holland to run all three over. Back in and Holland small packages Sami for the pin at 11:44.

Rating: B-. Good start to the show as the Brutes get built back up at the expense of the top stable in the company. It wouldn’t surprise me to see the Brutes getting a big title shot soon, perhaps even at Crown Jewel. The Bloodline continuing to have issues is a great thing and we could be in for some even more interesting stuff going forward.

Post match arguing ensues….and here’s Roman Reigns to interrupt (Sami’s scared face is great). Post break Reigns has the fans acknowledge him but he’s tired of the team messing up. Reigns says if the team wants to act like children, he’ll treat them like children. He wants them to put everything on the line, so Sami apologizes for everything and asks if he and Jey can bury the hatchet once and for all.

Sami extends his hand and Jey thinks about it before saying Sami needs to get that hand out of his face. Jey talks about everything he doesn’t like about Jey, including pretending to be part of the Bloodline when he isn’t blood. Jey is willing to bleed for his family but Sami will never be part of it. Sami: “The Tribal Chief wants peace!” Jey: “I DON’T GIVE A D*** WHAT THE TRIBAL CHIEF SAYS!”

As Reigns slowly turns around, everyone knows that Jey is pretty much dead. Sami again tries to play peacekeeper and says Jey (who can’t look at Reigns) is going through a lot and hasn’t been very Ucey lately. Reigns smiles and asks if that is what is going on around here. Reigns: “Jey is that the problem? It’s that you’re not feeling……..UCEY?”

Jey tries to leave but a smiling Reigns puts his arm around him and says stay right there. Reigns says if Jey can’t find his honorary Ucey, he’s going to do something Jey doesn’t like. If Jey can’t figure this out, Sami goes from being an honorary Uce to a full one, with a new name of Sami Uso. Sami looks like a three year old on Christmas morning as Paul Heyman says that’s about it and plugs Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

This is still the most interesting character stuff in wrestling, with multiple paths this could take. The reaction when Jey went too far was amazing because that was getting in way over his head and he knew it. Great segment here as it continues to be the highlight of the WWE week.

New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

In an inset interview, New Day isn’t sure if the New Day is more Rick Martel/Tyler Breeze or Billy and Chuck. Kofi starts in on Mansoor’s and hands it off to Woods to work on the arm. Mace takes Woods down from the apron though and the villains take over. That doesn’t last long and the hot tag brings in Kofi to clean house. The Midnight Hour finishes Mansoor at 3:40.

Rating: C. Just a quick match to get New Day back on track as they are probably heading for a showdown with the Usos over the Tag Team Titles, probably with the record on the line. The Models were never going to be big stars in the division so this is hardly some devastating loss. New Day can still work well with anyone and this was fine enough.

Sonya Deville doesn’t think much of Liv Morgan, who runs up and attacks her.

Braun Strowman loves the idea of Omos as a challenge.

Smackdown Women’s Title: Ronda Rousey vs. ???

Rousey is defending in an open challenge against….Emma. Yes that Emma, though this time it’s very much in the Tenille Dashwood mold. We start after a break with Rousey kicking her to the floor but missing a charge into the steps. Back in and Emma grabs the Tarantula, followed by a high crossbody for two.

Rousey pulls her down to the mat but Emma fights up and hits a running clothesline. A Russian legsweep drops Rousey for two but she’s right back with the ankle lock. That’s countered into a wheelbarrow suplex so Rousey uses a distracted referee to rake the eyes. Piper’s Pit sets up the armbar to make Emma tap at 6:51.

Rating: C+. It was nice to see Emma being back and I’m curious to see what she can do as the serious version on the main roster, assuming she is sticking around. Thankfully there is nothing in the way of Emmalina to be seen, as that was a career killer. Also, having Rousey beat a surprise challenger makes her look good, which is a good way to get her back on track.

Newly announced for Crown Jewel: Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, Last Woman Standing for the Raw Women’s Title and Usos defending the Tag Team Titles against the Brawling Brutes.

Jey Uso tries to talk to Roman Reigns but Heyman says he’ll take care of it. Jey is pleased but Heyman seems to know Jey is in trouble.

Shayna Baszler congratulates Ronda Rousey on her victory when Natalya pops in. Natalya says she would have won if she had answered the challenge and is immediately choked out by Baszler. Well that makes Baszler look a lot better.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Hit Row/Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura is a mystery partner and Zelina Vega/B Fab are the fourths. The brawl is on with Hit Row cleaning house, leaving the four of them to hit a Nakamura COME ON as we take a break. Back with the bell having run during the bell and Adonis in trouble. Del Toro adds a top rope splash for two but a tag bring sin Nakamura to clean house, including the sliding German suplex to Escobar. Top Dolla comes in for the World’s Strongest Wasteland (thanks Barrett) and a rope running chop to the head (cool) knocks Wilde silly. Kinshasa finishes at 4:19.

Rating: C-. I’m not sure how much I can get behind either of these teams at the moment, as Hit Row is nowhere near as good without Swerve and Legado is already getting beaten up. Nakamura is kind of thrown in there out of nowhere and I’m not sure how much Hit Row gets out of the win with Nakamura doing the main work.

Paul Heyman shows Roman Reigns some of Logan Paul’s boxing, which Reigns sees as a waste of time. Heyman knows that Paul has metal pins in his hand to knock people out, but Reigns says IT’S HIS THIRD MATCH! Heyman: “Brock Lesnar won the UFC Heavyweight Title in his third match!” That’s a bit too far for Reigns so Heyman runs off to do something else.

LA Knight doesn’t think much of SmackDown so Ricochet comes in to offer him some advice. Knight isn’t impressed and a match is likely.

Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss

Scarlett is here with Kross. They fight over a lockup to start and Moss knocks him down for a bit. Back up and Kross knocks him into the corner, only to charge into an elbow. A middle rope shoulder and a clothesline put Kross on the floor and we take a break. We come back with Kross stomping away in the corner and hitting a clothesline for two.

A suplex gets another two but Moss makes the rope to avoid a cross armbreaker. Moss fights up and hits a spinebuster but Scarlett gets up on the apron for a distraction and Kross kicks him in the face. There’s the Doomsday Saito and the running forearm to the back of the head finishes for Kross at 11:39.

Rating: C+. They had a good brawl but it’s weird to see Moss getting beaten up like this. He was on a rather nice run and had cooled off a bit, but I didn’t think he was ready to get beaten up by Kross this decisively. Kross vs. Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel will be good, though I’m not sure how much of a chance McIntyre has.

Post match Kross chokes out Moss and grabs the mic, saying Drew McIntyre is a much weaker fighter. Kross will always stand for the new beginning and McIntyre is done at Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel rundown.

Rey Mysterio is ready for Gunther when Imperium jumps him. Gunther hits the big chop to leave Rey laying.

Here is Bray Wyatt for a chat. He could get used to those reactions because it is like pure adrenaline. Bray says this isn’t him behind a mask or with any smoke and mirrors because this is Bray, the real man. He is here today and plans on doing some spectacular things. For the majority of his life, he has had no control and he has done some horrible things. There is a part of him that likes to do horrible things and there will be a time when he is asked to do that again….and then the video feed is taken over.

We see the same man who said Howdy last week (looks like Bray with a lot of makeup) but this time he says he is the ghost of the man who sold the word. There is a reason why you (presumably Bray) is a shell of who he once was and while he claims to not wear a mask, that is not true. Bray will never be able to hide from him, his Uncle Howdy. End of show.

Results

New Day b. Maximum Male Models – Midnight Hour to Mansoor

Ronda Rousey b. Emma – Armbar

Hit Row/Shinsuke Nakamura b. Legado del Fantasma – Kinshasa to Wilde

Karrion Kross b. Madcap Moss – Running forearm to the back of the head

