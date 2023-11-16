Hamilton’s wXw Broken Rules XXI 11.11.2023 Review  

Quick Results

Alex Duke pinned Kohei Kinoshita, Bobby Gunns & Shigehiro Irie in 6:27 (***¼)

Elijah Blum pinned Anil Marik to retain the wXw Shotgun Championship in 10:02 (***¼)

Baby Allison submitted Akane Fujita in 6:09 (***)

Mike D Vecchio & Aigle Blanc vs. Tristan Archer & Joseph Fenech Jr. ended in a double count-out in 9:12 (**¾)

Masha Slamovich defeated Ava Everett to win the wXw Women’s World Championship in 16:52 (***¼)

Sebastian Hackl submitted Zafar Ameen in 5:40 (**½)

Icarus & Laurance Roman defeated Fast Time Moodo & Peter Tihanyi and Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus in a ladder match to win the wXw World Tag Team Championship in 12:40 (***¼)

Robert Dreissker defeated Maggot via referee stoppage to retain the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship in 18:46 (***½)

— If you’re on Twitter/X/the bird app, give me a follow over on @IanWrestling. I’m also over on BlueSky, Instagram and Threads by that same name, and if you’ve put your chips in on Mastodon, catch me here. One of those has to be the winner, right? And I’ll be hopping around those until they fall off… In the meantime, check out the GoFundMe that’s still open for Larry’s family…

— If you want to catch this before it’s uploaded to Peacock/WWE Network, head over to wXwNOW.de

First up, we’ve got a Fight Forever pre-show match…

Bobby Gunns vs. Kohei Kinoshita vs. Alex Duke vs. Shigehiro Irie

The local lad Duke didn’t exactly get a warm welcome, as he got bounced around with forearms to start the match off, before Gunns chucked him to the outside.

Kinoshita breaks up a shoving fight with Gunns and Irie, but he too got shoved aside as Gunns ended up scoring with a big boot on Irie. Irie catches a PK attempt and responded by tying up Gunns for a headbutt… following with a Teddy Bear for a near-fall as Kinoshita broke up the pin.

A rebound DDT from Kinoshita takes care of Irie, but Duke’s made his way back in… and gets met with a dropkick from Kinoshita. Duke hits back with a sit-out front suplex, but Kinoshita rolls outside… in comes Gunns, who took things outside for some apron PKs, only to get caught on the apron as Irie dove through the ropes to knock him down.

Irie rushes back inside to score a near-fall from a Bossman slam on Gunns, who retaliates with a series of palm strikes and an enziguiri. A lariat dumps Irie, but Duke tries to steal the pin… only for Kinoshita to break it up. A Meteora from Kinoshita nearly wins it over Duke, before Irie began to work with his mentee… scoring a big splash after Duke’d been suplexed.

A Parade of Stuff breaks out as all four men remained in the ring, leading to a cannonball to Duke in the corner… Gunns and Irie trading suplexes, before a double clothesline took them both to the outside. That leaves Duke and Kinoshita in there as Kinoshita’s bridging fallaway slam almost won it, before a Regalplex-like slam in response got Duke the win. This was real good for the time they had, but also surprisingly short given half of the entrants involved. ***¼

We’re at a sold-out Batschkapp in Frankfurt with over 500 on hand… but first, Dan Mallmann’s backstage with Elijah Blum ahead of his Shotgun title defence against Anil Marik. Blum’s bemoaning how Marik left him hanging at tag festival, and instead opted to align himself with Robin Christopher Fohrwerk.

English commentary comes courtesy of Dave Bradshaw.

wXw Shotgun Championship: Anil Marik vs. Elijah Blum (c)

This was Marik’s first crack at the Shotgun title… but first, Fohrwerk addresses the crowd as he buried Frankfurt while comparing them to Marik. Fohrwerk threatened to shave off Blum’s moustache in all this, promising Marik would leave town with the Shotgun title.

Blum had Patrick Bork out with him to try and stop any funny business from High Performer Ltd. Charging at the bell, Blum went after Marik in the corner, then sent him packing when the challenger tried a cheapshot. After a breather, Marik still can’t get going as Blum charges him into the corner, before a knee to the midsection turned things around as Marik took the champion down.

Marik’s side headlock is pushed off as Blum returned fire with a crossbody off the ropes, before an early crack at the Parting Gift ended with Marik raking the eyes to get free. Blum blocks a Codebreaker, but a pull of the hair gets Marik back ahead as a Slingblade earned the challenger a two-count.

A side suplex from Marik leads to a regular suplex for a two-count, before Patrick Bork chased away Fohrwerk as he was threatening to use his cane. It didn’t change Blum’s fortunes immediately though, as he’s forced to kick out from a bulldog before Marik fought out of a neckbreaker attempt. An O’Connor roll proved more fruitful as Blum picked up a two-count, only to get choked into the corner by the boot of Marik.

Blum pushes away a second attempt at the bulldog, returning with a neckbreaker before he scored with some clotheslines off the ropes. A DDT spikes Marik before another clothesline trapped Marik in the corner ahead of the 2K+1 Driver for a near-fall.

Marik comes back with a Victory Roll out of the corner, but it’s not enough as the pair trade pinning attempts… Fohrwerk tries to help Marik block another O’Connor roll, but Bork broke it up, then pushed Marik’s foot off the rope as the challenger almost stole the win with a cheating roll-up. In response, Blum hits back with a dropkick before Bork chased Fohrwerk to the back.

Blum’s forced to leap off the top as Marik rolled away… a Codebreaker looked to set up for the double-underhook DDT, but Blum counters out into the Parting Gift for the win. This was a pretty good opener, even if the pace in Marik’s opening spell could have done with being a little quicker. ***¼

Akane Fujita vs. Baby Allison

A rematch from Leipzig last time out (on tape)… while Baby Allison busted out some all-new gear for this outing.

Fujita started with a shoulder block off the ropes before a slam took the former Women’s champion down. Allison hits back with a Thesz Press, but a follow-up suplex is turned into a cradle for a two-count. That suplex lands on the second attempt for a two-count for Allison, who Matrix’s away from a clothesline attempt… only for Fujita to hit an elbow drop to break the bridge.

Allison’s Northern Lights suplex offered a response for a two-count, while a Samoan drop put Fujita back in the driver’s seat. Fujita keeps going with another elbow drop for a two-count as the pair proceeded to exchange strikes, leading to a Scorpion kick from the apron, then a dropkick off the middle rope from Allison.

A back suplex drops Fujita from there, while a spear nearly got Allison the win in under four minutes. From the kick-out, Allison rolls in the Baby Exorcism submission, but Fujita gets free and hits a side suplex. Fujita follows that up with shoulder blocks, eventually taking down Allison for a two-count, before she scored with a powerslam for another near-fall.

Heading up top, Fujita ends up getting caught by Allison, who brought her down with a superplex, before the Baby Exorcism eventually forced the submission. ***

Backstage, Dan Mallmann’s with Sebastian Hackl… Hackl has his first singles match in over a decade later on tonight, taking on Zafar Ameen, and he promises to win in the middle of the ring. Dan asks Hackl about Axel Tischer’s latest comments, with Hackl telling us that he got Tischer his WWE tryout back in the day, and he’s a little sad that things have broken down the way they have. Hackl’s apparently free every weekend for the rest of the year (even if wXw’s calendar is pretty bare…) as he wants to fight Tischer to get this settled.

Aigle Blanc & Mike D Vecchio vs. High Performer Ltd. (Joseph Fenech Jr. & Tristan Archer)

High Performer Ltd. continue to be a thorn in Aigle Blanc’s side – but he’s got himself a new tag partner for this fight.

Things get going quickly when Mike D back body dropped Aigle Blanc into the French lads at ringside, prompting a brawl on the floor before we started with Aigle Blanc and Joseph Fenech Jr. going face to face. Except Tristan Archer blindsides Aigle Blanc as the match started with Fenech going for Aigle’s mask…

A snap suplex from Archer keeps Aigle down as Fenech came in to stomp away on his former tag partner. Archer’s back to headbutt Aigle in the ribs, following with a release German suplex before a second one was flipped out of as Aigle instead came back with a springboard crossbody off the ropes.

Aigle stops to charge at Fenech on the apron rather than tag out… and ends up paying for it as Archer got back up and grounded Aigle with a chinlock. A backbreaker allows Archer time to charge Mike D off the apron, but he ends up accidentally wiping out Fenech too before Aigle hit a ripcord enziguiri.

A twisting suplex buys Aigle some more time as tags bring in Fenech and Mike D… the Belgian runs wild, scoring a running back suplex to Fenech out of the corner for a two-count. That’s followed up with a frog splash, but Aigle blind-tags himself back in, meaning Archer’s Bastille to Mike D didn’t stem the tide as much as he’d hoped.

Fenech spits in Aigle’s face, then hit back with a handspring cutter as High Performer Ltd. turned the match on its head. Mike D stops Fenech from going for the mask again, but dualling powerbombs from Archer and Mike D end up turning into a Super Collider as Aigle and Fenech were smashed into each other instead.

Clotheslines see Archer and Mike D lay into each other, ahead of a discus lariat from Archer… Aigle’s back to double-leg Fenech, following up with Dragon suplexes and a running knee to the back of the head. Elbows from the mount almost look to have KO’d Fenech, but Aigle relents before a Cactus clothesline took the pair of them to the outside.

On the floor, Fenech and Aigle trade chops, joined by Archer and Mike D before Fenech pulled Aigle Blanc as he was about to head back inside. Instead, Aigle’s taken into the crowd, but Mike D joins them with an over-the-post senton into the crowd, and that’s enough to force a double count-out as all four men were left laying. **¾

Post-match, Mike D and Aigle Blanc look to keep fighting, but Robin Christopher Fohrwerk escorts his charges away, shying away from any potential restart…

Backstage, Dan’s with Dennis Dullnig and Hektor Invictus ahead of their tag title defence in a ladder match. Dullnig’s apparently been training on every Stairmaster in Frankfurt for days now, which finally got Hektor to give him some credit… and again when he reached into his luggage for a banana. Hektor tells Dullnig to forget everything he’s learned and studied, as all they need to do is come back with the titles tonight.

Last Woman Standing Match for wXw Women’s World Championship: Masha Slamovich vs. Ava Everett (c)

This was the first Last Woman Standing match in wXw’s history – and Masha’s first outing in wXw since Carat back in March. They’ve plenty of plunder out at ringside…

The last woman standing rules meant that Jacob Crane could interfere at will… he tries a belt shot at the bell, but Masha ducks and ends up putting Crane’s head through a chair to get us going. It’s pretty aggressive to start as Masha kicked Everett early on, then threw her across the ring by the hair – not the hair’mares your granny used to watch, that’s for sure.

On the outside, Everett’s dumped with a snap suplex before a half crab broke our first standing ten count – as the only way we can get a result is if the ref counts to 10. Sadly, it’s in English, so you’ll not even learn how to count to zehn…

Everett throws Masha into the side of the ring, but Masha’s managed to find some plunder as she begins to staples Ava’s gear to herself. That sparks another round of counting, which gets us to seven as Ava ends up pulling herself up before she posted Slamovich. Ava clears some of the crowd away so she could suplex Masha into the front row, before the pair headed back inside to trade shots.

Masha switches it up with a Snow Plow of all things, but Ava’s quickly back with a reverse DDT as we went back to the standing ten count. A German suplex and a superkick keeps Ava ahead, before Jacob Crane returned and connected with a belt shot. Crane pulls up Slamovich for a superkick as this threatened to turn into a handicap match, particularly as Slamovich pulled herself back up to her feet.

Crane fashions a makeshift table out of chairs and some wood… but they took too long as Masha got back to her feet and whaled away on Crane and Everett with Kendo stick shots. The stage offered little respite too, as there was a second makeshift table already up there… but Crane’s back to stop Ava getting put through it… only to take a back body drop into the trestle table.

Slamovich redirects her attention to Everett, slamming her onto the steel ramp so hard the champion slid down it afterwards. The ring steps save Ava, but Masha’s got more plunder waiting in the ring as she proceeded to hit an Air Raid Crash through an open chair… which wasn’t enough to get the win. More plunder, I hear you say? How about a bag of drawing pins?

Well, a belt shot from Ava stops Masha’s plans in her tracks as the champion proceeded to throw a chair… then whip Masha with the belt. Everett kicks Masha onto the drawing pins, before Ava headed up top… Masha was under the table, and of course she emerges to cut off Ava and eventually land a package piledriver through the wood! That’s enough as Masha beats the count… Ava doesn’t, and we have a new Women’s World champion! My dislike of these matches aside, this was a brutal fight that set the tone from the off and continued throughout – bringing a decisive end to Everett’s third run with the title. ***¼

Zafar Ameen vs. Sebastian Hackl

According to Cagematch, this was Hackl’s 16th match – his last singles match in wXw being in 2013 against Sasa Keel. Time capsule stuff.

The opening lock-up sees Hackl get backed into a corner as Ameen laid into him with kicks, but a dropkick in response was enough to take Ameen outside. Hackl follows him outside with a Jushin Liger-esque cannonball off the apron, before he took Ameen back inside. It backfires as Ameen knocked Hackl off the top rope, with Ameen elbowing Hackl back into the corner.

Hackl looks to fight back, but gets chopped into the corner again and rolled out for a sleeperhold. Fighting back to his feet, Hackl’s able to respond with some chops of his own, only for Ameen to cut him off with a German suplex. The Mirage Kick’s next, but Hackl easily kicks out at two, before he caught Ameen with clotheslines en route to a springboard DDT. From there, Hackl goes up top for a moonsault, before he rolled Ameen into an armbar for the submission. **½

Post-match, Robin Christopher Fohrwerk distracts Hackl from the German commentary desk… allowing Anil Marik to run in and attack him from behind to set up the Marik/Hackl match in Hamburg later this month.

Ladder Match for wXw World Tag Team Championship: Fast Time Moodo & Peter Tihanyi vs. AMBOSS (Icarus & Laurance Roman) vs. Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus (c)

This was Hektor and Cash’s fourth defence of the titles they won back in September at World Tag Team Festival… and the first tag team ladder match in wXw since Broken Rules back in 2019, when the Arrows of Hungary took on the Pretty Bastards.

After everyone was done staring at the belts, we got going with Dullnig climbing onto Hektor’s shoulders, looking to grab the belts without even using a ladder. Except they got caught, so Dullnig instead leapt off of Hektor’s shoulders into the pile. Moodo dives onto AMBOSS on the outside, but that leaves Tihanyi in the ring against Dullnig and Hektor, which goes as well as you think as the champions end up sprinting up to the stage in order to grab the massive ladder.

AMBOSS cut them off with low dropkicks as they tried to bring the ladder inside, but they don’t follow up as Tihanyi and Moodo hit the ring. Dullnig’s wandering again as he returns with another ladder as Laurance Roman’s met with a stomp and a tornado DDT… before Dullnig came back to play Terry Funk and helicopter with the ladder, wiping out everyone, including Hektor.

Icarus gets a chair and uses it to lay out both Hektor and Dullnig, before Icarus and Roman tried to set up the massive ladder. Instead, they trap Moodo and Tihanyi in the corner with it, then threw the smaller ladder into the pile before the camera cut to a bloodied Dullnig at ringside. In the ring, Roman’s back body drop bounced Tihanyi against a ladder that was propped in the ropes, but Moodo’s in to kick Roman against the smaller ladder… following up with a Coast to Coast that finds its mark.

Moodo and Hektor scale the monster ladder, but end up getting shoved down into the ropes as Icarus pushed the ladder aside. Icarus has a go at climbing, but Dullnig rises to join him on the rungs, trading blows before Dullnig got thrown head-first into the top of the ladder. From there, Dullnig climbs the smaller ladder, but was joined by Roman… he’s taken care of as Dullnig then bounced Icarus off of the bigger ladder ahead of a Rock Bottom off the rings.

Roman stops Dullnig celebrating his WWE finisher, but it’s shrugged off as Dullnig came back with a Twist of Fate, while a Hektor spinebuster laid out Roman. Dullnig leaps over a ladder in the corner to splash Roman before Tihanyi ran in… and ate a 3D. Hektor corrals Dullnig as the pair scale the ladder, but Moodo stops Hektor and knocks a ladder into him with a Black Belt Kick instead.

Dullnig fired up on Moodo, who got sent into the ropes to knock Tihanyi off the apron. Roman’s back with a chair to stop Dullnig climbing… Icarus joins in too as Dullnig tried to power through it, before Roman decided he’d have more luck just grabbing hold of Dullnig, who finally was sent flying off the ladder before Icarus headed up top and grabbed the belts. AMBOSS regain the tag titles after a ladder match that never really felt like it got out of second gear. ***¼

wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship: Maggot vs. Robert Dreissker (c)

Maggot won August’s Shortcut to the Top match – and instantly picked this show as where he’d cash in his title shot…

Of course, Frankfurt was behind Maggot at the bell, but Dreissker threw him aside early on as a side headlock on the mat threatened to smother the challenger. Maggot gets back up, but is just as quickly charged back down, before an attempt at a cutter was blocked and shoved off.

Another shoulder tackle knocks Maggot down… as we then resume with a Test of Strength. Which Maggot broke up with a spit in the face of Dreissker as the challenger proceeded to tear ahead, elbowing Dreissker into the corner ahead of some mounted punches. Dreissker pushes Maggot down, but misses a back senton as the challenger came back with the rest of those mounted punches… and some biting too.

Maggot leaps into a bear hug, but he fought free and took Dreissker outside with an enziguiri… a plancha followed on the outside, but Dreissker’s able to take over again, thai time with a back suplex to dump Maggot onto the side of the ring. The pair fight into the crowd from there, with Dreissker slamming Maggot through a merch table, which led to Aaron Insane appearing in the crowd to get in Dreissker’s face. Coincidentally, Insane’s on a collision course with Dreissker for the Fightback promotion elsewhere in Frankfurt…

Insane tries to gee-up Maggot as Dreissker was doing jumping jacks in the ring… Maggot ends up making it back to the ring, only to get splashed on by Dreissker for a two-count. Dreissker’s headbutt and suplex keeps him ahead, before a springboard crossbody out of the corner crushed Maggot for another near-fall.

Dreissker’s chinlock keeps Maggot grounded… he fights out, but a Thesz press is cut-off with a bear hug. A bell clapper gets Maggot free as he leaps onto Dreissker’s back for a sleeper hold, but that too’s broken up in the corner before Maggot finally managed to hit a suplex on Dreissker. Right hands knock Dreissker into the corner ahead of a Thesz press as Maggot finally looked to be building offence.

Clotheslines take Dreissker into the ropes, while an eye rake softened up the champion as a kick took him back outside as another Maggot plancha found its mark. Rushing back inside, Maggot climbs the buckles and hits a crossbody for a two-count, before Dreissker tried to fight back… only for Maggot to return with a Massive boot.

A spear follows for a near-fall, only for Dreissker to hit back with a death valley driver moments later to turn the match back around. Short-arm clotheslines follow, but Maggot tries to counter with a cutter, only for Dreissker to counter that with a pumphandle slam that almost won the match. An avalanche squashes Maggot in the corner as Dreissker set up for a Dreissker Bomb… but Maggot rolls away and hits a spear in response.

Maggot tries a second spear, but it’s blocked as another Dreissker crossbody out of the corner was turned into a cutter for another near-fall. Maggot argues the call, before he turned around into an eye rake from Dreissker, who goes back to the slam as a set up for the Dreissker Bomb… then rolled Maggot into a modified camel clutch that, just like Dreissker’s signature wins through the years, led to some biting… but Dreissker held on until the referee waved it off. Not exactly a dominant win, but neither did it feel like Dreissker was in too much danger for too long. Still, Maggot lives to fight another day as the night ended with AMBOSS holding all the gold… ***½

Well, all the men’s gold, that is. Post-match, Dreissker took the mic and sarcastically thanked the Frankfurt crowd, before declaring AMBOSS the best group on Earth. All signs of discontent in AMBOSS looked to be gone here, as Dreissker then noted that the Women’s world title was missing from their collection. Dreissker invited Masha Slamovich out as they teased her joining AMBOSS.

Of course, the invitation’s rejected as Masha had bigger plans – she wanted Dreissker’s Unified World Wrestling title for herself, unifying it with her newly-won belt. A backfist from Masha rocks Dreissker, who called off Roman and Icarus’ attempt to attack, before accepting the challenge to unify the two titles at the 23rd Anniversary show next month. Seven years on from when the Women’s title was first brought into wXw, the title could well be put to bed. HMM.