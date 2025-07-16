Hammerstone Looks Back Fondly On His Time In Dynasty, Says It’s One Of His Favorite Times in Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful’s In the Weeds, Alex Hammerstone spoke about his time in the Dynasty faction in MLW and said it’s one of his fondest memories in wrestling. The group also included MJF and Richard Holliday. Hammerstone recently returned to MLW after over a year away.

He said: “I always say, if wresting ends tomorrow for me, if I have a match tomorrow and, God forbid, I broke my neck and wrestling is over, that will be some of the fondest times I get to look back on. It’s some of the greatest stuff we created. MLW is a great company, they put out a lot of quality stuff, but they aren’t the biggest juggernaut in pro wrestling. For a lot of people, they are still waiting to discover MLW, but at that time, what we were doing, it’s crazy that five years later people are still talking about it. I run into people at independent shows talking about, ‘Dynasty, bro!’ or they are quoting promos we did. ‘Hogan tan!’ ‘Gift train!’ All these Dynasty gimmicks we did. We did something that exceeded what people thought the potential of the reach we had at the time was. That’s not to take any credit from anybody else. At that time in MLW, there were a lot of people working really hard, and there was a lot of great stuff going on. We just happened to be one of those acts. We didn’t realize at the time, we weren’t putting all this extra thought into these promos, ‘We have to say something catchy for the internet.’ We were just three guys having a great time together and obviously that came across the way people resonated with it. I think that’s incredible and what pro wrestling is all about.“