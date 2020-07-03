Hana Kimura’s Mother Says She Asked Bushiroad For Help In Finding Truth About Her Daughter’s Death But They Refused

In comments made to Shukan Bunshun (h/t Fightful), Hana Kimura’s mother said that she asked Bushiroad, the parent company of STARDOM, for their help in finding out the truth regarding Kimura’s death, but that they refused.

“I asked Bushiroad for cooperation to find out the truth, but they refused,” she said. “They have told me to hold memorial events and make money by selling goods. After the incident, those who used her to make money ran away to avoid their responsibility. I want them to feel responsible. I strongly hope that no one will have the same experience as my daughter in the future.”

As noted earlier, Kimura’s mother said that the incident where Kimura knocked the hat off of fellow cast member Kai Kobayashi after he shrunk her wrestling outfit in the wash was staged and said that producers wanted her to play up a heel character.

The incident led to Kimura being bullied on social media which resulted in her committing suicide.